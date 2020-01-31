Odion Ighalo: Man Utd explores a late move for former Watford striker | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML9aad68f6320a9675b3c1ac642c0e1a9b11% %MINIFYHTML9aad68f6320a9675b3c1ac642c0e1a9b12%

Tottenham fails with Deadline Day's attempt to sign Ighalo with a six-month loan





Odion Ighalo is subject to late interest by Manchester United and Tottenham

Manchester United is exploring a late move to sign former Watford striker Odion Ighalo.

Tottenham made a late attempt to secure a six-month loan agreement for Shanghai striker Shenhua Ighalo on the day of the deadline.

However, he is not expected to move to the Spurs because if the former Watford forward leaves China, he will go elsewhere, possibly to United before the transfer deadline of 11 p.m.

Tottenham, who has explored a series of short-term options to cover the injured Harry Kane this month, is increasingly unlikely to sign a forward but continues to explore what are now limited options.

More to follow …