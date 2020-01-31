Odion Ighalo: Man Utd agrees to terms with former Watford striker | Soccer news

















Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports News says Manchester United is interested in a six-month loan contract for Shanghai striker Shenhua Odion Ighalo.

Manchester United has reached an agreement with Odion Ighalo in personal terms and salary on a six-month loan from Shanghai Shenhua, with a purchase option.

An offer of £ 20 million by Bournemouth forward Joshua King was previously rejected as coverage of United's goal in the absence of the injured Marcus Rashford, but his search for the Norwegian international seems to be over.

Tottenham also made his own late attempt to secure a loan agreement for former Watford Ighalo striker on the day of the deadline.

Manchester United is exploring a change on the last day of the deadline for Odion Ighalo

But he is not expected to move to the Spurs because if Ighalo leaves China, he will go elsewhere, possibly to the United States before the deadline.

Ighalo is training in the preseason with Shenhua in China, but the new season of the Chinese Super League has been delayed due to the escalation of the Coronavirus.

A doctor could perform in China, but United still faces a race to complete a move before the deadline ends.

Sky Sports News guest Neil Warnock says that Odion Ighalo is not right for Manchester United.

After home game against Wolves on Saturday, still alive Sky sports, United has a 16-day gap before playing against Chelsea in their next Premier League match.

Tottenham, who has explored a series of short-term options to cover the injured Harry Kane this month, is increasingly unlikely to sign a forward but continues to explore what are now limited options.

