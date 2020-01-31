Odion Ighalo: Man Utd agrees agreement to sign Shanghai striker Shenhua | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML5a6819b564d60d3f44355fe59fead32c11% %MINIFYHTML5a6819b564d60d3f44355fe59fead32c12%





Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports News says Manchester United is interested in a six-month loan contract for Shanghai striker Shenhua Odion Ighalo.

Manchester United has agreed to an agreement with Shanghai Shenhua to sign forward Odion Ighalo with a six-month loan, with a purchase option.

United is now finalizing the movement to bring the 30-year-old player, who has experience in the Premier League at Watford between 2014-17.

Ighalo is in pre-season training with Shenhua, but the new season of the Chinese Super League has been delayed due to the escalation of the coronavirus.

A medical examination could be carried out in China, but United still faces a race to complete a move before the close of the 11 p.m. deadline.

Manchester United is exploring a change on the last day of the deadline for Odion Ighalo

Tottenham also made his own late attempt to secure a loan agreement for Ighalo on the day of the deadline.

Before, United had an offer of £ 20 million for Bournemouth striker Joshua King, rejected as coverage of the club's goal in the absence of the injured Marcus Rashford, but his search for the Norwegian international seems to be over.

Inter Milan also wanted to sign Ighalo, when his search for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud failed, but the Nigerian was determined to return to English football.

1:59 Sky Sports News guest Neil Warnock says that Odion Ighalo is not right for Manchester United. Sky Sports News guest Neil Warnock says that Odion Ighalo is not right for Manchester United.

After home game against Wolves on Saturday, still alive Sky sports, United has a 16-day gap before playing against Chelsea in their next Premier League match.

Tottenham, who has explored a series of short-term options to cover the injured Harry Kane this month, is increasingly unlikely to sign a forward but continues to explore what are now limited options.

