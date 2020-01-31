Odion Ighalo: Man Utd agrees agreement to sign Shanghai striker Shenhua | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLaf4aebd386938c60809b375aa63cc7b111% %MINIFYHTMLaf4aebd386938c60809b375aa63cc7b112%





Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports News says Manchester United is interested in a six-month loan contract for Shanghai striker Shenhua Odion Ighalo.

Manchester United agreed to an agreement with Shanghai Shenhua to sign forward Odion Ighalo with a six-month loan.

United is finalizing the move to bring the 30-year-old who has experience in the Premier League at Watford between 2014-17.

Ighalo is in pre-season training with Shenhua, but the new season of the Chinese Super League has been delayed due to the escalation of the coronavirus.

Tottenham also made his own late attempt to secure a loan agreement for Ighalo on the day of the deadline.

Before, United had an offer of £ 20 million for Bournemouth striker Joshua King, rejected as coverage of the club's goal in the absence of the injured Marcus Rashford, but his search for the Norwegian international seems to be over.

Inter Milan also wanted to sign Ighalo, when his search for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud failed, but the Nigerian was determined to return to English football.

After home game against Wolves on Saturday, still alive Sky sports, United has a 16-day gap before playing against Chelsea in their next Premier League match.

Tottenham, who has explored a series of short-term options to cover the injured Harry Kane this month, is increasingly unlikely to sign a forward but continues to explore what are now limited options.

Man Utd vs Lobos Live

Analysis: Manchester United supports Ole

Sky Sports News & # 39; James Cooper:

"Manchester United will play Wolves on Saturday. Ighalo will not participate in that game. He will not even be in Manchester. But then Manchester United will have a two-week break before his next game."

"Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he wanted a striker, said he wanted a goal option. Manchester United has backed him. They have spoken with a very big raid."

Analysis: Man United takes a calculated bet on Ighalo

Sky Sports Ron Walker:

In the midst of some disbelief that a player who left England as a Watford forward out of shape more than three years ago has apparently been designated as the replacement of Marcus Rashford while recovering from an injury, there is some logic behind bringing A man who was also wanted by Inter Milan and Tottenham during the January window.

Odion Ighalo knows the Premier League, has scored goals in the top category and comes to Old Trafford in good shape. It has the kind of pace change that will adapt well to the football style that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is trying to play.

He has fast feet, he will not find too many defenders to overcome him in the first five yards, and with United eager to play with a fast three forward, he certainly fits that bill more closely than Romelu Lukaku, whose transfer last summer since then been questioned about the club's lack of depth in the attack.

The Nigerian is certainly not of the caliber of many of United's advanced signings even in recent years, but after a run of 14 goals during his only top-notch season on Vicarage Road, he was linked to some of the biggest clubs in Europe in much more bright terms

During that 2015/16 season, the first Hornets in the Premier League, Ighalo and Troy Deeney were the main men in Watford, and scored 15 and 13 goals respectively, while no one else scored more than two. Although Ighalo was not particularly clinical against the goal during that campaign, although he ended up with a 13.8 percent shot conversion rate, similar to Raul Jimenez's this season, and only three less than Anthony Martial.

But the following season, he struggled with the form and a growing feeling that he had discovered; He achieved only one goal in 14 starts before moving to China in January 2017, already wearing a shadow of his former self.

Since then, he has found his way back to form, winning 46 times in 70 games in the Chinese Super League in three years, but the quality of domestic competition from the Far East is not close to that of the Premier League.

The fact that he can demonstrate an effective gap for United does not seem certain, but the 30-year-old has some positive signs on his part. And even if everything falls, you must return to Shanghai Shenhua at the end of the season anyway, with little to lose for Solskjaer or the player himself.