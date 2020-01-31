Northrop Grumman gets $ 45 million for the purchase of full-rate gallium nitride production systems – Defense Blog

US defense contractor Northrop Grumman received a modification of the contract from the US Navy. UU. For the purchase of two full-rate gallium nitride production systems and spare parts in support of the Land Systems Program Executive Officer, Quantico, Virginia, according to the US Department of Defense. UU.

Gallium nitride (GaN) is often known as the future of high energy. This is a hard crystalline compound, and this material is faster and more efficient than other high power semiconductor materials.

Companies like Northrop Grumman use this unique structure to allow the next generation of broadband, radar, electronic warfare and navigation communications.

GaN is efficient and durable, which makes it perfect for powering radar and communications satellites. For Northrop Grumman radar, that means better tracking and better threat detection.

Northrop Grumman is a pioneer in the design and manufacture of high-speed components for established and emerging commercial markets, including wireless broadband and cellular systems, as well as aerospace, defense and scientific applications. Northrop Grumman also offers foundry services that utilize advanced manufacturing processes for silicon semiconductors, silicon germanium, silicon carbide, gallium nitride and gallium arsenide and indium phosphide.

Northrop Grumman is using his decades of experience with GaN and other advanced materials to train warriors in their missions.