Nikki Glaser apologizes for embarrassing Taylor Swift body on Netflix Doc

Nikki Glaser has issued an apology to Taylor Swift.
The comedian went to social networks on Friday to share her regret for the comments that appear in the new Netflix documentary of the superstar, Taylor Swift: Miss American. In the document, which has just been released on the streaming service, Glaser can be heard making statements about Swift's appearance, as well as about his group of friends. The documentary, directed by Lana Wilson, refers to the struggles of Swift's past eating disorder
After the debut of Miss americanaGlaser posted an apology to Swift on his Instagram.
"I love @taylorswift. Unfortunately, it appears in her new documentary as part of a montage of morons who say bad things about her, which is used to explain why she felt the need to escape from the spotlight for a year," Glaser began. Your message. "It's incredibly ironic because anyone who knows me knows I'm obsessed with her and her music."
Glaser went on to say that it was first heard in the trailer of Miss americana last week and I was "horrified."
"The sound was from an interview I did 5 years ago and I say SO MUCH, & # 39; she is very thin; it bothers me … all her model friends, and it's like, let's go! & # 39;" Glaser He told his followers. "This quote should be used as an example of & # 39; projection & # 39; in PSYCH101 textbooks. If you are familiar with my & # 39; work & # 39 ;, you know that I speak openly about fighting some kind of disorder food for the past 17 years. He probably & # 39; felt fat & # 39; that day and was jealous. "
Glaser noticed that she also made people say "the same,quot; about her being "too thin,quot; before and that she knows how "terrible,quot; she feels.
She added: "And only her model friends bothered me because I would like to be her friend and I'm not a model."
"I really don't need to publish this except to apologize to someone who really means SO MUCH to me," Glaser wrote. "I only received a couple of death threats from Swift fans, which, like myself, I fully understand."
Glaser said he hopes this apology comes to Swift so that the "I!" The singer knows how much she feels "any pain,quot; she has caused. It is also mentioned that Swift's music has greatly influenced Glaser's life and that he would love to be friends with the Grammy winner.
"In fact, his song & # 39; The Man & # 39; is the inspiration for my new material time and I emphasize that the song is several iterations during my current tour," Glaser concluded in his post, adding that he can't wait to see around 99.97% of the Swift documentary. Along with his comments, Glaser shared a photo with Swift & # 39; s Red It was merchandise.
It does not appear that Swift has responded to Glaser's publication yet.
Miss americana It is now broadcast on Netflix and can also be viewed in selected theaters.
