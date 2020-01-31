Nikki Glaser apologizes for embarrassing Taylor Swift body on Netflix Doc

Nikki Glaser has issued an apology to Taylor Swift.



The comedian went to social networks on Friday to share her regret for the comments that appear in the new Netflix documentary of the superstar, Taylor Swift: Miss American. In the document, which has just been released on the streaming service, Glaser can be heard making statements about Swift's appearance, as well as about his group of friends. The documentary, directed by Lana Wilson, refers to the struggles of Swift's past eating disorder

After the debut of Miss americanaGlaser posted an apology to Swift on his Instagram.

"I love @taylorswift. Unfortunately, it appears in her new documentary as part of a montage of morons who say bad things about her, which is used to explain why she felt the need to escape from the spotlight for a year," Glaser began. Your message. "It's incredibly ironic because anyone who knows me knows I'm obsessed with her and her music."

Glaser went on to say that it was first heard in the trailer of Miss americana last week and I was "horrified."