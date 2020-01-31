Nigerians in New York are concerned about extending the travel ban will damage family ties

Trump's expansion of the nation's controversial travel ban on Friday to include Nigeria, the most populous nation in Africa and several other countries shook immigrants deeply, leaving some Nigerians in New York worried about breaking the family ties and have a negative effect in both countries. .
"Africans have very strong family ties," said Henry Ukazu, 35, of the Bronx, warning that not allowing people from Nigeria to come to the United States could have negative consequences for both the United States and Nigeria.
Mr. Ukazu, who emigrated to the United States 10 years ago, predicted that the travel ban would cause "a level of detachment from family members, and that is not a welcome event."
"We are not connected to be an individual," Mr. Ukazu said. "We grew up as a bond because we are like a broom, when we mix, we perform very, very well."
Nigerians have added much value to the United States, Ukazu said, but the travel ban will affect the productivity of these immigrants, possibly causing conflicts within families that support their relatives abroad and in return receive their support.
The expanded ban, which was announced on Friday, came in the midst of Trump's impeachment battle in the Senate and the 2020 presidential elections. The number of countries on the restricted travel list increased to 13 out of seven.
In addition to Nigeria and Myanmar, where refugees flee genocide, other affected countries are Eritrea, Sudan, Tanzania and Kyrgyzstan.
The policy prohibits immigrant visas, which are granted to those seeking to live in the United States, for people from Nigeria, Myanmar, Eritrea and Kyrgyzstan. It will also prevent immigrants from Sudan and Tanzania from moving to the United States through the diversity visa lottery.
Uchenna Ekwo, 53, of the Bronx, arrived in the United States from Nigeria about 20 years ago. Professor at Medgar Evers College, University of the City of New York, said he saw racist elements in politics, expressed concern that the ban could damage cultural exchange and warned that a general ban would not prevent corrupt people and Rich buy their way to the country.
Trump denigrated African countries in the past and once complained that Nigerians entering the United States with visas would never "go back to their huts."
"It is simply not right to ban a group of people in general," he said, and then added that criminals are the only people to be banned from entering the country.
He warned that the policy would affect only the poor, since the rich can buy houses, cars and residence cards.
"If the president wants to help Nigeria," said Ekwo, "he should help fight corruption."
Underlining that the world is "a village,quot;, he expressed concern about the possible fall in the exchange of information between professionals from different countries.
"We live in an interconnected world," Ekwo said. "I consider it a poorly advised policy because it is counterproductive, it will not last."
The Trump administration has argued that the travel ban, enacted in 2017, was necessary to ensure that countries meet the safety requirements to travel to the United States, or that they face restrictions until they do.
In a political victory for the president, the Supreme Court narrowly confirmed the ban on a 5 to 4 vote in 2018, arguing that the president had broad statutory authority to issue national security trials in the field of immigration.
The leader of a The national nonprofit civic participation organization for Muslims said in a statement Friday that news about the extended ban "was received with great sadness."
"The ban has already shattered countless families and denied shelter to communities fleeing unimaginable persecution," said Wa’el Alzayat, executive director of the organization, Emgage. "It is horrible that this rejection of humanity is expanding."
Now is the time to "promote the creation of coalitions and solidarity between communities," he said. "That is the only way we can work to defeat this indescribably vitriolic prohibition of humanity, once and for all."
Zolan Kanno-Youngs contributed reports.