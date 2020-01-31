Nigerians in New York are concerned about extending the travel ban will damage family ties

Trump's expansion of the nation's controversial travel ban on Friday to include Nigeria, the most populous nation in Africa and several other countries shook immigrants deeply, leaving some Nigerians in New York worried about breaking the family ties and have a negative effect in both countries. .

"Africans have very strong family ties," said Henry Ukazu, 35, of the Bronx, warning that not allowing people from Nigeria to come to the United States could have negative consequences for both the United States and Nigeria.

Mr. Ukazu, who emigrated to the United States 10 years ago, predicted that the travel ban would cause "a level of detachment from family members, and that is not a welcome event."

"We are not connected to be an individual," Mr. Ukazu said. "We grew up as a bond because we are like a broom, when we mix, we perform very, very well."