Nicki Minaj takes photos of & # 39; Snakes & # 39; in & # 39; Nice to Meet Ya & # 39; from Meghan Trainor

%MINIFYHTML8feae932917e144c0e209ce7b58966c311% %MINIFYHTML8feae932917e144c0e209ce7b58966c312%

WENN / Patricia Schlein / Avalon

Many are convinced that the & # 39; snakes & # 39; to which the Young Money artist refers in the song are his lifelong managers Gee Roberson and Cortez Bryant, from whom he separated last year.

Up News Info –

Fans of Nicki Minaj They are celebrating after the lack of hearing new music from the rapper. The Young Money artist has joined forces with Meghan trainor for a new song titled "Nice to Meet Ya," which was released on Thursday, January 30.

Nicki's verse comes to the end of the song, presenting her apparently taking photos of her former management team. "I had to mow the grass, they were snakes in the camp / They know I am the fool, I will laugh," he says. "One minute, I'm fine, the next, a monster / My guest house only costs three tickets."

<br />

%MINIFYHTML8feae932917e144c0e209ce7b58966c313% %MINIFYHTML8feae932917e144c0e209ce7b58966c314%

Nicki separated from Gee Roberson, Cortez Bryant and Blueprint / Maverick Management in April 2019. While neither party revealed the reason for the separation, there were rumors that his management team caused a lot of drama in the days before the division .

"Nice to Meet Ya" is included in Meghan's third studio album "Treat Myself," which was released on the same day as the song's release. The album was supposed to be released on August 31, 2018, but it was delayed because Meghan wanted to add more songs. She said about the delay at that time: "I'm in such an amazing place and I can't stop writing songs … I've decided to move my new album & # 39; Treat Myself & # 39; until I get everything out of my head and recorded in the studio ".

While fans had to wait until the release of their third album, Meghan invited them to her EP, "The Love Train," which she described as the predecessor of "Treat Myself." Released on February 11, 2019, the album consisted of six tracks and was inspired by his marriage to Daryl Sabara. He debuted in n. ° 10 in the list of US digital albums. UU. And in n. 37 in the main album sales.