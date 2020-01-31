Nick Bosa and Donald Trump: Reviewing the social media controversy of the 49th before the 2019 NFL Draft

%MINIFYHTML054af0cc1a30aec7843bcd3225abf26511% %MINIFYHTML054af0cc1a30aec7843bcd3225abf26512%

As Super Bowl 54 approaches, 49ers rookie defensive end Nick Bosa cannot avoid the questions asked about his use of social media before his time in the NFL.

That includes a timeline of tweets that praised President Donald Trump and criticized former San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick, along with Beyonce, Jay-Z and the movie "Black Panther." Bosa also liked several Instagram posts that featured racist and homophobic language.

Bosa, asked this week what was the biggest lesson he learned from that time, said this (via The Palm Beach Post):

"Definitely leave Twitter and think before saying certain things because they could bother people incorrectly and that is not what I want to try and do."

In the days leading up to the 2019 NFL Draft, many noticed that Bosa, a prospect from the state of Ohio that many thought he could reach number 1 overall, had erased his Twitter account during the draft season. His timeline advocated generally pro-Trump and conservative views and was more than happy to relate to dissidents. It also included a tweet that called Kaepernick clown shortly after he began protesting police brutality in the United States kneeling during the national anthem.

More problematic was the fact that Bosa followed an Instagram account titled "too_savage_for_democrats,quot;, which featured racist and homophobic language in several of his publications. Bosa also liked several tweets that included the use of the word N, homophobic insults and the term "rape and looting,quot; (a Twitter account compiled a extensive list of controversial publications likes Bosa's account).

When asked why his social media accounts had been deleted, Bosa said his agents did it to eliminate anything that could negatively affect his draft status, adding that he did not know why people worried so much.

"I had to do it," Bosa said. "There is a possibility that it ends in San Francisco."

San Francisco finally used its general selection number 2 to select Bosa. Trump, on the last day of the draft, congratulated Bosa on Twitter for his selection and told him to "always be true to yourself."

Congratulations to Nick Bosa for being elected number two in the NFL Draft. You will be a great player in the next few years, perhaps one of the best. Great talent! San Francisco will hug you, but most importantly, always stay true to yourself. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2019

That same day, in his first appearance in the media with the 49ers, Bosa backed away from his previous comments and apologized for what he had said through social networks.

"I definitely made some callous decisions throughout my life and I'm excited to be here with a clean slate," Bosa said at his introductory press conference. "I'm sorry if I hurt someone. I definitely did not intend that this was the case. I think being here is even better for me as a person, because I don't think there is any place, no city, that you could really be in it. it would help to grow as much as this. "

When asked about what he meant by calling Kaepernick a clown, Bosa said the following:

"It was not directed towards that. It is not as if he were saying his position and what he was doing, it is not what he was talking about," Bosa said. "It was a specific thing that happened, and I, as a small child, a thought arose in my head and, boom, I decided to tweet it. Bad decision. I respect what he has done. If he empowers someone, then he is doing something well. I apologize for that. "

Bosa added that he had learned a lot from the experience and that he would "think much more before sending anything."

Since then, he hasn't been in the news for anything other than his game on the field. In fact, teammate Richard Sherman, an open player, said Bosa's comments would be forgotten if he could play. That seems to have been the case: the rookie won a Pro Bowl selection while compiling 47 tackles, nine catches and an interception returned for 46 yards en route to Sunday's Super Bowl.