NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announces LIV Super Bowl tribute to Kobe Bryant

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed that the NFL will pay tribute to the late legend, Kobe Bryant, during this week's Super Bowl LIV.

"I don't think only Los Angeles mourns the loss of Kobe Bryant. Kobe was a special person," Goodell told reporters.

He added: "I had the opportunity to meet him. Obviously he brought a lot to our world and I think that all of us not only feel the tragic events for his family, but also for all the other passengers of the helicopter. It is difficult to understand and difficult to process."

The Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event of the year in the United States, perhaps even in the world, so the league must ensure that the tribute is worthy of Bryant and his daughter Gianna, otherwise, the wrath of the Social networks will rain them.

We pray for you to do well!