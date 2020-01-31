Home Entertainment NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announces LIV Super Bowl tribute to Kobe Bryant

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announces LIV Super Bowl tribute to Kobe Bryant

Bradley Lamb
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed that the NFL will pay tribute to the late legend, Kobe Bryant, during this week's Super Bowl LIV.

"I don't think only Los Angeles mourns the loss of Kobe Bryant. Kobe was a special person," Goodell told reporters.

He added: "I had the opportunity to meet him. Obviously he brought a lot to our world and I think that all of us not only feel the tragic events for his family, but also for all the other passengers of the helicopter. It is difficult to understand and difficult to process."

