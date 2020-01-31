New Zealand vs India – summary and statistics

%MINIFYHTMLb5c66642012659bcef205fbf7d37c6d411% %MINIFYHTMLb5c66642012659bcef205fbf7d37c6d412%

New Zealand was defeated in a Super Over for the second time in three days and the fourth time in seven months, as India claimed a fourth consecutive victory over their hosts in an exciting fourth T20I in Wellington.

Needing only seven races since the final to win the regulation, with seven wickets in the hand and two batters in the fold, Tim Seifert (57) and Ross Taylor (24), the Black Caps collapsed, losing four wickets to play. Another Super Over

Seifert made his way to eight races of the first three balls of New Zealand, which fell twice, before falling to the fourth; Colin Munro added a much-needed fifth limit ball, but the hosts could only score 13.

KL Rahul smoked the first two balls of New Zealand substitute captain Tim Southee for 10 and, although he went deep into his third, Virat Kohli entered and hit the winning races.

New Zealand succumbed to a Super Over defeat against England in the World Cup final at Lord & # 39; s in July and lost again to Eoin Morgan's team in a T20I series decisive at Eden Park in Auckland in November before these last overtime losses to India.

The two teams meet at Mount Maunganui on Sunday for the final game of the series, before playing three ODIs and two tests against each other.

The Black Caps, without captain Kane Williamson (shoulder), top scorer in the third T20I tied with 95 of 48 balls, won the draw and chose to throw first, not discouraged by their lack of revision of their goal on Wednesday that led to Your last Super Over loss.

Rahul (39 of 26) toned three four and two six at the top of the order for India, but the visitors lost regular wickets when they fell to 88-6 in the 12th; Kohli fell by only 11, while the impressive Ish Sodhi took 3-26, the player who spins his leg claiming Rahul's key wicket among his victims.

With tourists hesitant, Manish Pandey entered and fired 50 undefeated 36 deliveries in the last 10 envelopes to raise them to a competitive score of 165-8.

In response, Munro (64 of 47) and Seifert (57 of 29) apparently made the home team cross to that goal and a first win of the series, both breaking the fifties.

Munro left in the 12th, the first of three runs in the innings, while Yuzvendra Chahal (1-38) threw Tom Bruce around his legs by a duck three balls later when India began fighting to return to the competition.

The turning point in the tie apparently came in 15th place in Chahal when, with New Zealand still needing 53 of the last six overs, Seifert fell twice from consecutive deliveries.

Seifert would move on to his second half century T20I in the 18th century and the Black Caps were marking the races at the required hard-to-run rate. But then, in the final they crumbled.

Shiv Thakur (2-33) made Taylor clamor in the first ball of the midfield, Daryl Mitchell scored four in the middle of the second, but then Siefert ran off trying to sneak out and Mitchell and Santner fell to the final two balls, the latter He runs out when he tries to return for the second winning race of the match.

New Zealand never recovered, as it failed to set India a sufficiently rigid objective of its six additional deliveries, as they suffered greater distress from Super Over.