Netflix orders 4 more Adam Sandler movies

Over the years, it has become great to speak badly of Adam Sandler's films due to possibly "low profile,quot; humor, as some might call it, but it seems that the numbers of spectators and box office figures are an indication of another truth

According to The Verge, in fact, Netflix recently bought four other films by Sandler and his producer, Happy Madison Productions. In other words, it seems that public discourse can say the opposite, but in private, everyone loves Adam Sandler's films.

In addition, Netflix recently revealed that Adam Sandler's movie, Murder mystery, Released in 2019, it was his most popular movie and was his "most watched,quot; content on the service in several countries, including UAE, Singapore, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United States.

Previously, Sandler reached an agreement with the transmission giants to create and star in four films for them in 2014, however, in 2017, they added another four films. Since then, Adam has released several movies on the platform, including The Do-Over, Ridiculous 6, The Week Of, Sandy Wexler, Y Murder mystery.

While Sandler has been one of Hollywood's biggest stars for many years, the last few years for him have been incredible, including the recent critically acclaimed film, Uncut Gems Although the aforementioned Safdie Brothers movie was not included in the Netflix agreement, it was partially funded by the streaming platform.

In a statement announcing his intention to continue his working relationship with Sandler, Ted Sarandos, Netflix content director, said that regardless of the movie, Netflix members may not have enough of Sandler's projects.

In addition, The Verge claims that Netflix customers have watched Sandler movies for 2 billion hours since The ridiculous 6 He first fell on the platform five years ago.

Adam, who began his career in the industry as a comedian and SNL principal, he joked earlier this year that he shouldn't get an Oscar nomination for Uncut gems. He said his next project will be so bad, by the way, "just for everyone to pay."

"That's how I get them," Sandler joked.



