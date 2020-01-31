Neanderthal genes suggest a much earlier human migration from Africa

In recent years, millions of people have been amazed, even excited, to learn from those popular genetic tests that their DNA is linked to Neanderthal genes.

Those genes were first discovered in 2010, in a study of Neanderthal fossils. From the DNA recovered from the bones, the researchers deduced that modern humans crossed the Neanderthals about 60,000 years ago, after leaving Africa.

As a result, the genes of non-Africans today are 1 percent to 2 percent of Neanderthals. People of African descent were thought to have little or no Neanderthal DNA.

However, by using a new method to analyze DNA, a team of scientists has found evidence that significantly restructures that narrative.