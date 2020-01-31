Neanderthal genes suggest a much earlier human migration from Africa

In recent years, millions of people have been amazed, even excited, to learn from those popular genetic tests that their DNA is linked to Neanderthal genes.
Those genes were first discovered in 2010, in a study of Neanderthal fossils. From the DNA recovered from the bones, the researchers deduced that modern humans crossed the Neanderthals about 60,000 years ago, after leaving Africa.
As a result, the genes of non-Africans today are 1 percent to 2 percent of Neanderthals. People of African descent were thought to have little or no Neanderthal DNA.
However, by using a new method to analyze DNA, a team of scientists has found evidence that significantly restructures that narrative.
His study, published Thursday in the journal Cell, He concludes that a wave of modern humans left Africa much earlier than was known: about 200,000 years ago.
These people crossed with Neanderthals, the new study suggests. As a result, Neanderthals were already transporting genes from modern humans when the next great migration from Africa occurred, some 140,000 years later.
The scientists also found evidence that people living somewhere in western Eurasia returned to Africa and crossed paths with people whose ancestors never left. The new study suggests that all Africans have a substantially greater amount of Neanderthal DNA than previous estimates.
"The legacy of gene flow with Neanderthals probably exists in all modern humans, highlighting our shared history," the authors concluded.
"Overall, I think this is a fantastic study," said Omer Gokcumen, a geneticist at the University of Buffalo, who was not involved in the research. The research offers a vision of human history "almost like a web of interactions, rather than a tree with different branches."
But while evidence has accumulated that modern humans left Africa in waves, and that these migrations began much earlier than previously thought, some scientists questioned the evidence that people of African descent might be carrying Neanderthal genes.
David Reich, a geneticist at Harvard Medical School, praised much of the study, but said he had doubts about how extensive the flow of DNA could have been back to Africa. "It seems that this is a really weak signal," he said of the data.
The ancestors of humans and Neanderthals lived about 600,000 years ago in Africa. The Neanderthal lineage left the continent; The fossils of what we describe as Neanderthals range between 200,000 and 40,000 years, and are found in Europe, the Near East and Siberia.
Despite their reputation as brutes, Neanderthals showed signs of remarkable mental sophistication. They were skilled hunters and seem to have made ornaments as a form of self-expression.
Ten years ago, Dr. Reich and his colleagues collected enough fossil DNA fragments. to create the first draft of the Neanderthal genome.
When the researchers compared it to the genomes of eight living people, they discovered that the Neanderthal was a bit more similar to people of Asian and European descent than to those of African descent.
About 60,000 years ago, the researchers argued, modern humans must have expanded from Africa and crossed with Neanderthals. Hybrid descendants transmitted their genes to later generations, which spread throughout the world.
That hypothesis has been well maintained during the last decade, as paleoanthropologists they have extracted more complete Neanderthal genomes from other fossils.
But Joshua Akey, a geneticist at Princeton University who conducted some of these studies, was not satisfied with the methods used to search for Neanderthal DNA in living people. The standard method was based on the assumption that most Africans did not have Neanderthal DNA.
Dr. Akey and his colleagues discovered a new method, which they call IBDMix, which takes advantage of the fact that family members share stretches of matching DNA.
The brothers, for example, share many long and identical stretches of DNA. But their children will have fewer identical segments, which will also be shorter. Far-related cousins will have smaller correspondence segments that require sophisticated methods to discover.
Dr. Akey and his colleagues discovered how to search the DNA of living humans and the remains of Neanderthals for these coincident tiny segments. They then identified the segments that came from a relatively recent ancestor and, therefore, were a sign of crossing.
The scientists searched in 2,504 genomes of living human segments that matched those of a Neanderthal genome. When the scientists recorded the results, the results took Dr. Akey by surprise.
The human genome is detailed in units called base pairs, about 3 billion of those pairs in total. Scientists discovered that Europeans on average had 51 million base pairs that matched the DNA of Neanderthals, and Oriental Asians had 55 million.
Previous research by Dr. Akey had indicated that Oriental Asians it carried much more Neanderthal ancestry than the Europeans.
On average, Africans had 17 million base pairs that matched the DNA of Neanderthals, much more than anticipated by the original models that describe how humans and Neanderthals intersect.
"That was completely contrary to my expectations," said Dr. Akey. "It took us a while to convince ourselves that what we are finding with this new approach was really true.."
Observing the size of these shared segments and how common they were throughout the world, Dr. Akey and his colleagues realized that some were the result of the crossing very early in human history.
They concluded that a group of modern humans expanded out of Africa about 200,000 years ago and crossed paths with Neanderthals. Those modern humans then disappeared. But the Neanderthals who lived after that disappearance inherited a modern human DNA.
Other experts said the new study offered convincing support for previous clues for this old expansion. Last year, for example, a team of scientists reported having found a modern human skull in Greece dating back more than 210,000 years.
Other researchers discovered small DNA fragments in Neanderthal fossils that It showed a striking similarity to modern human genes.
Despite his doubts about the analysis of African DNA, Dr. Reich said the new findings show that modern humans left Africa much earlier than previously thought.
"I was on the fence for that, but this document makes me think it's right," he said.
It is possible that humans and Neanderthals intersect at other times, and not only 200,000 years ago and again 60,000 years ago. But Dr. Akey said that these two migrations represented the vast majority of mixed DNA in the genomes of living humans and fossils of Neanderthals.
In recent years, Dr. Reich and other researchers have found evidence that ancient people from the Near East returned to Africa in the last thousands of years and spread their DNA to many African populations.
Dr. Akey and his colleagues confirmed this migration, although their study suggests that it may have taken place over a much longer period and introduced much more DNA into populations across the continent.
Janet Kelso of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany, who was not involved in the study, found this conclusion "quite convincing."
The findings may allow researchers to begin identifying segments of Neanderthal DNA in living Africans.
Sarah Tishkoff, a geneticist at the University of Pennsylvania, is doing exactly that, using new methods to search for Neanderthal DNA in more Africans to test Dr. Akey's hypothesis.
Still, he wonders how the DNA of the Neanderthals could have spread among the disseminated populations throughout the continent.
"I'm still trying to understand it," he said.