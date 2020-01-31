NBA Saturday Primetime in Sky Sports: Minnesota Timberwolves @ LA Clippers | NBA News

The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the LA Clippers in a NBA Primetime clash, live at Sky Sports Mix on Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

As the home of the NBA in the United Kingdom, Sky sports It will broadcast 134 live games of the regular season, including a record 48 in the weekend slot slots.

That slate continues this weekend on Saturday …

Minnesota Timberwolves @ LA Clippers, Saturday 8:30 pm, Sky Sports Mix (Ch 145)

The Minnesota Timberwolves face the difficult task of stopping an alarming fall when they face the heavyweights of the Western Conference of the LA Clippers on Saturday night in a primetime NBA clash.

The T-Wolves (15-32) have lost 10 consecutive games, the most recent was a surprising collapse against the Sacramento Kings.

The Timberwolves lost a 17-point lead in Sacramento on Monday night with only 2:49 left to play in the regulation, and lost 133-129 to the Kings in overtime. According to ESPN According to the investigation, this was the first time in 8,379 games, since the NBA's game-by-game data tracking began with the 1996-97 season, that a team with 17 or more points in the last three minutes had met to win.

"We put ourselves in the history books for the wrong reason," said star center Karl-Anthony Towns, who has not been on the floor for a Minnesota victory since November 27.

T-Wolves coach Ryan Saunders said he hoped defeat would serve some positive purpose. "A game like last night hurts. It does. It hurts all of us, Saunders said." But we mean it when we say we are going to focus today. We used last night as a springboard to improve. "















Although they rarely have their best lineup so far this season, the Clippers (33-15) sit second in the West, four games behind the city's rivals, the Lakers.

The Doc Rivers team achieved seven victories in the last 10 games despite injuries to Paul George, Montrezl Harrell and Patrick Beverley, as well as the continuous load management of Kawhi Leonard.

That fact alone illustrates how potentially good a Clippers team could be when the postseason arrives. Leonard, fresh out of last year's NBA Finals victory with the Toronto Raptors, knows that the long regular season gives his new team the time they need to gel.

Leonard comes from the first triple double of his career, a performance of 33 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists that allowed the Clippers to give the Miami Heat their second home loss of the season. He stayed warm two nights later with a 31-point outing when the Clippers gave the Orlando Magic a 112-97 loss, extending their streak of performances from more than 30 points to eight games.

