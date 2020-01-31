Mullin Quartet with Notebook in Irish Arkle | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML614c07b3917f1e9ee826fb61875565cc11% %MINIFYHTML614c07b3917f1e9ee826fb61875565cc12%





Melon winning in Leopardstown

Willie Mullins is responsible for four of the seven riders at the ERSG Arkle Novice Chase in Leopardstown.

The champion coach has saddled six previous Irish Arkle winners, with Un De Sceaux (2015), Douvan (2016) and Footpad (2018) his last three winners.

Mullins seems determined to increase his account on Saturday, with Bapaume (Robbie Power), Cash Back (Danny Mullins), Melon (Paul Townend) and Royal Rendezvous (Mikey Fogarty), all declared, and his son Patrick is not sure who will come out . on top.

He said: "Overall, Melon's performance at Christmas disappointed me, but I liked the way he struggled to win after making a mistake at last. He seems to jump a little to the right, which is not ideal.

"Bapaume improved significantly from his first to his second race. He will have no trouble returning two miles in the way he jumps. I know that Ruby (Walsh) is very sweet to him. He remembers Footpad a lot."

"Cash Back is a good kind of persecution. It's a bit like Un De Sceaux in which he likes to lead and move on with things."

"He jumps very well. What I liked about his performance in Naas was that it took him a long time to stop after the line. When he sees that, he will know that they have a horrible left in the tank.

"I don't think there is much between some of these."

The main threat to the Mullins team is Henry De Bromhead's Notebook, who completed a hat-trick on the fences with a first grade course and distance success last month.

De Bromhead said: "He has done really well.

"Obviously it comes from a relatively low obstacle rating of 135, (but) it was always raised like a really good horse over fences, so I expected it to improve."

"I can't say I thought it would improve at this level, but it's great to have it."

Gallant John Joe, by Oliver McKiernan, and Fakir D & # 39; Oudairies by Joseph O & # 39; Brien, second Notebook finalist last time, are the other applicants.

O & # 39; Brien said: "Touch wood, it has always been good jumping fences and it has been natural.

"Maybe he didn't enter the same rhythm last time, and I hope we can put him back in that rhythm."

"I hope we can get close to Notebook this time, it's in good shape."

The first of the four Grade on the card is the rookie Obstacle Nathaniel Lacy And Partners Solicitors "50,000 Cheltenham Bonus For Stable Staff,quot;.

Major contestants include the Elixir D & # 39; Ainay, trained by Mullins, Fury Road by Gordon Elliott and Latest Exhibition from the courtyard of Paul Nolan.

The latter was last seen beating Andy Dufresne in Navan Novice Hurdle last month.

Nolan said: "His jump was good on the last day, minus one, but if he makes a mistake like that again, he won't win a Grade One, so I hope he jumps well."

"All his form has worked. Abacadabras earned him more than two miles, but since then he won a Grade One, while we beat Andy Dufresne, and he went out and won a Grade Two."

"It will be very competitive. These are the best rookies, Envoi Allen bar. I hope we continue to improve."