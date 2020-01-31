Moms of Matt Fraser and Alexa Papigiotis rebel against cat care rules

Order is everything to Meet the frasers& # 39; main couple, but Matt Fraser Y Alexa Papigiotis& # 39; moms don't take care of the book.

"I don't like shit rules," he says Angela Fraser in this new monday clip Meet the frasers, responding to the detailed list of her son and his girlfriend to make cats, which is read aloud to her and Sharon Ciolli moments before

"We're not going to go through a stupid and screwed list," says Sharon, Alexa's mother, arguing that this is not her first rodeo of care, nor Angela's.

%MINIFYHTML40263d43687f1ed2feab5f8b8dda33ea13% %MINIFYHTML40263d43687f1ed2feab5f8b8dda33ea14%

"We had babies coming out of our vaginas," he says. "So, I don't know what the hell (Alexa is talking about) I wouldn't know what I'm doing."