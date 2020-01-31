Moms of Matt Fraser and Alexa Papigiotis rebel against cat care rules

Order is everything to Meet the frasers& # 39; main couple, but Matt Fraser Y Alexa Papigiotis& # 39; moms don't take care of the book.
"I don't like shit rules," he says Angela Fraser in this new monday clip Meet the frasers, responding to the detailed list of her son and his girlfriend to make cats, which is read aloud to her and Sharon Ciolli moments before
"We're not going to go through a stupid and screwed list," says Sharon, Alexa's mother, arguing that this is not her first rodeo of care, nor Angela's.
"We had babies coming out of our vaginas," he says. "So, I don't know what the hell (Alexa is talking about) I wouldn't know what I'm doing."
The list in question begins without complications: there are no cats on the table, one treat per creature, etc. Also, "Don't get drunk while you take care of our cats," Alexa continues, looking at a bottle of wine on the coffee table. "Would you do that for our babies someday?"
"We did it for you!" Angela breaks and Sharon confirms that Matt's mother was not the only one.
See what happens when women learn the preferred procedure of their children's litter box, and Matt's astonished reaction to realizing the task will probably not be carried out according to the usual household routine, in the full clip above!
