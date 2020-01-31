Mike Catt hoping to take Ireland back to the top under Andy Farrell | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLb70624dec09f9bd59fd248380e153be411% %MINIFYHTMLb70624dec09f9bd59fd248380e153be412%

Catt: "In other teams where I have played and trained, there have always been great egos … I have been very impressed by the group of players that are here,quot;





%MINIFYHTMLb70624dec09f9bd59fd248380e153be413% %MINIFYHTMLb70624dec09f9bd59fd248380e153be414% Mike Catt addresses the media on Thursday, under the watchful eye of Jonathan Sexton

Irish London, England, Italy and now Ireland.

Mike Catt's training trip is set for another turn, as the former British and Irish Lion joins Andy Farrell in an attempt to revive the Irish fortune.

The winner of the 2003 World Cup was recruited by his former international teammate as they seek to rebuild the rubble of a fruitless trip to the Far East in 2019.

The 48-year-old man has been learning his trade, and with his broad spectrum of experience, he will seek to have an immediate impact.

But he knows it's a marathon, not a sprint.

"It has been brilliant," he said Thursday, when he spoke with the media for the first time since joining Ireland's camp as an assistant coach. "My main objective is to build a relationship with the players and meet the rest of the staff.

"I am greatly excited. You want to have a game under your belt, see where we are and develop it from there."

"We're just trying to create an environment in which the players can be themselves, go out and express themselves as they do for their provinces, and I think that as a group of coaches we also have to jump on that." the players do what they do well, give them the freedom to do it. It all depends on the relationships we have with the players, and they build that trust and allow them to do what they are good at. "

Catt joins Farrell once again, after the duo previously worked together as part of the Stuart Lancaster coach ticket in England

From the first sound fragments, it is clear that the new management is interested in Ireland implementing its own rugby style in the coming years.

"Andy has a philosophy," Catt explained.

"I think a lot of that is trying to complement what the provinces do too. You know, you won't be able to change them overnight, so it's realistic about how certain squads do certain things and then we jump on the back, or players contributing their skills to the way Andy wants the game or the way we want the game to be played.

"They have responded very well to the way Andy wants to play and I think we are all very excited about the way he wants to play."

"Rugby is a decision-making game. If it's ready to kick, you kick. If it's ready to run, you run. That's what we try to instill in the players and whenever they make the right decisions. Time, decisions correct for the team, we'll be fine. "

Much of this is trying to complement what the provinces do too Catt feels there are solid bases in Ireland

& # 39; No egos & # 39;

So what has hit you on the panel so far? And what is different from other groups with whom you have worked in the past?

"(They are) very humble boys, extremely hardworking and willingness to learn, I think it is one of the most important things I have learned. Without egos," he said.

"In other teams where I have played and trained, there have always been great egos. You have an external perception and you enter it and I must admit that I am very impressed with the group of players that are here." There is no time to have this ego, to be above your position. And again, that comes down to your provinces and what it means to play for Ireland.

"Ultimately, we need to maintain that. The culture and environment that Andy produces or reproduces will ensure that none of that happens."

The coach born in South Africa has a great experience.

Having worked with Conor O & # 39; Shea with Italy in recent seasons, Catt is no stranger to training in the Six Nations. As a result, it can offer a real insight into Ireland's weaknesses after planning its fall in recent seasons, and this can only be an advantage for the 2018 Grand Slam champions.

"Listen, (they are) a world class side, they don't reach world number 1 because they are not a good side," he said. "When you look at the quality of the player they have and you look at the provinces too, all the provinces are playing very good rugby and they are also successful, so you jump to the back and congratulate on what they are doing. It is crucial for us.

"There are world class players, still young, who are still learning. They have to go through all these descents before reaching the best, we have all gone through that as players and coaches, this is how we respond on the back and I think Andy is going to create a good environment in which these guys can deal with that kind of thing and deal with international rugby. "