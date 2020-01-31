Midlands plan for the Rasher counter | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML7e2f1dbacca0c4689f6826811226683911% %MINIFYHTML7e2f1dbacca0c4689f6826811226683912%





Ben Jones riding Rasher Counter to victory in Newbury

%MINIFYHTML7e2f1dbacca0c4689f6826811226683913% %MINIFYHTML7e2f1dbacca0c4689f6826811226683914%

De Rasher Counter is likely to point to the Midlands National in Uttoxeter after finishing a well-defeated quarter in Cotswold Chase.

The winner of Emma Lavelle's Ladbrokes Trophy made mistakes in Cheltenham last week and Santini and Bristol De Mai put it in its place.

While Aintree can call next year, this season Lavelle will return to Uttoxeter and to a meeting where De Rasher Counter was successful last year.

"I didn't even put it in the Grand National this year because I don't think I'm ready for that," said Lavelle.

"I think I would prefer more pleasant terrain: it was sticky in Cheltenham and was not loose enough.

"When they accelerated a little, he made a mistake and we never did it again. Galloped up the hill, but he won't be in the Gold Cup behind that."

"We thought we could look at the Midlands National with him, since he has a good course and is a valuable career. Yes, he will have almost the greatest weight, but it is a great race in his own right, so at this moment that is probably where We will go.

"He has a lot of skill, he demonstrated in Newbury, which was always our goal, so he doesn't owe us anything. I think the National will be our goal next year, but he needs a little more experience."

Lavelle had better luck with Runswick Bay, who made a pleasant winning debut in a bumper at Wincanton on Thursday.

"He is such a sweet and straightforward horse, just wait for him to tell you what to do, which makes it easy," he said.

"At this moment we are not planning to do anything, he will tell us. We will see how it comes out and see how it does physically and mentally, but I am not in a hurry with him."

"He has been well educated and next season will be important, but if he is well on the road and a decent career arises, we can go for it. He will not go to Cheltenham. Aintree might be something to look at, but there is one for the year that comes ".