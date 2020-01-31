MIddlesbrough and Birmingham fined by FA for failing | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLa1e4a5d197b00e9e1ce12e5668ca0cac11% %MINIFYHTMLa1e4a5d197b00e9e1ce12e5668ca0cac12%









Things were heated in the Light Stadium booth and red cards were shown between Middlesbrough and Birmingham.



Middlesbrough and Birmingham have been fined £ 7,500 and £ 9,000 respectively for not controlling their officials and players during the Championship clash on January 21.

There was a close combat in the technical area at Riverside Stadium in the 87th minute after striker Lukas Jutkiewicz put the ball into the net at the end of the game for the home team, with the score 1-1.

The fights occurred after referee Andy Woolmer stopped the game, before Jutkiewicz's attack, because Middlesbrough's Marcus Tavernier fell for a head injury.

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Birmingham.

A spokesman for the Football Association said: "Both clubs admitted not making sure that their officials and / or players behaved in an orderly manner and / or abstained from provocative behavior during the 87th minute of their meeting in the EFL Championship on the 21st of January 2020

"Leo Percovich, a coach of Middlesbrough FC, was ejected from the sideline for two games and fined 3,000 pounds after admitting that his behavior during the 87th minute of the match amounted to inappropriate behavior.

"Sean Rush, head of performance for the city of Birmingham, has been kicked out of the sideline for a game and fined £ 2,000 after admitting that his behavior during the 87th minute of the game was inappropriate behavior."