Miami Heat! Kristin Cavallari looks amazing in a little black bikini

Kristin Cavallari She is a burning mother.

The 33-year-old CEO, Very cavallari The star and her mother of three were surprised in a photo dressed in a bikini shared on Instagram on Thursday, January 30, who sees her enjoying a sunny afternoon in the mosaic mosaic pool of the Versace mansion in Miami Beach.

The backdrop inspired by the art deco of the snapshot is extraordinary, as is everything about Cavallari strolling through it. Wearing a bikini of thread and dark tones, the E! The personality is located on the steps of the famous pool next to the garden of the Versace complex.

"V E R S A C E,quot;, subtitled the publication.

Cavallari, whose husband Jay cutler recently retired from the NFL, he's in Miami before this weekend's Super Bowl LIV.