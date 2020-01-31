Miami & # 39; Star Chinese Kitty before plastic surgery appears online

%MINIFYHTML387bf6ecffeb0007ba6e446d4be3807f11% %MINIFYHTML387bf6ecffeb0007ba6e446d4be3807f12%

Chinese kitten He has become the last famous victim of having his nude photos leaked online. In the case of "Love and Hip Hop: Miami"Star, the nude photos that appeared online were taken before she did any work on her body.

Taken in a bathroom, a photo saw the Chinese leaning on a glass while she displayed her swag and let the water run through her body. In another image, the VH1 personality once again treated people with a clear look at her butt, while in another image she saw her change to a sitting position while raising her head seductively. Strategically put your hands so that your nipples were not seen.

Chinese Kitty showered.

Chinese Kitty posed seductively for the camera.

When looking at the photos before surgery, fans couldn't help praising his body. "It looked better BEFORE chemicals and objects were inserted into your body," said one, while another echoed, "Why do all these girls want to look the same? It was BEAUTIFUL naturally. Unique." Another commented: "Her natural body looked much better, now she looks like a Tranny. I should have known that Teyana Taylor in front of her, it wasn't going to go well with an exaggerated Tranny Corps. "

The Chinese herself apparently did not regret having gone under the knife, revealing the reason in an interview: "They always bothered me, they used to call me & # 39; mosquito bites & # 39; I had mosquito bites when I was at school. I definitely always wanted to make my tits. "

She added: "I feel that if you have the money and you have the ambition to do it, go ahead and do it. Just don't find the cheapest route and you will get ** shots somewhere in an alley, and then your shit is hanging out. I don't advise you that. "