Meghan Trainor loses it when she receives a big surprise during Carpool Karaoke – Watch the video!

Meghan Trainor has been waiting for years to help James Corden work in his favorite Carpool Karaoke segment of fans in The Late Late Show, and finally got his wish on Thursday night. But the singer did not expect the big surprise that Corden had in the store.

The duo began the segment by singing the success of Trainor All about that bass, and then told Corden during his discussion that he loved married life, and met her husband Daryl Sabara through a blind date set by her friend Chloe Grace Moretz.

Trainor explained that she had a double date with Sabara, Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham in a bowling alley, and she got along well with Sabara that first night. Trainor revealed that Sabara serenaded him with a karaoke version of Elton John Your song, and that was the moment he knew he would marry him.

The singer said Moretz and Beckham were telling him to kiss Sabara, to which Corden asked how old he was at the time. He supposed he was 12 years old. Trainor said he told Moretz and Beckham, "you are children." However, later that night, he told his security guard to leave, and that was when Sabara realized that things were "going down." "

Later in the segment, Corden mentioned Trainor's love for Dr. Phil, whom she said she "adored." He then admitted that he had recently sat at the audience of his talk show.

"For my birthday, my brother got me tickets to see Dr. Phil live and I went there and it was the best day of my life," Trainor said.

A few seconds later, Meghan begins to lose it because she noticed in the side mirror the surprise that Corden had for her: Dr. Phil was entering the backseat.

"I'm going to throw up. I'm very excited," he said. Then, turning to Dr. Phil, he added: “Your teeth look so good. He is very handsome."

Dr. Phil proceeded to sing All about that bass with Trainor and Corden, and also revealed that he was a great fan of the singer. He also promoted the new album by Meghan Trainor Treat me That fell on Friday.

The Late Late Show with James Corden It is broadcast during the week on CBS.



