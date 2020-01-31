Meghan Trainor hysterical for Dr. Phil's surprise appearance during & # 39; Carpool Karaoke & # 39;

CBS

Participating in the musical segment of & # 39; The Late Late Show with James Corden & # 39 ;, the creator of hits & # 39; All About That Bass & # 39; admits to having seen the self-help guru program on YouTube every morning.

Pop star Meghan trainor I was afraid that she would "throw up" with emotion after the TV doctor Phil McGraw crashed his appearance in Carpool Karaoke.

The hit creator "All About That Bass" was singing his songs with the comedian James corden for the musical segment on Thursday night January 30 "The Late Late Show with James Corden"when Dr. Phil climbed into the backseat of his car, much to Trainor's surprise.

The excited singer, who had just confessed to having seen the guru's self-help program on YouTube every morning, screamed when he saw the doctor on the television and said: "I'm going to vomit! I'm so excited! Your teeth look so good! . "

Her presence inspired Trainor to share a little about the mental health struggles she overcame after her second operation due to vocal cord problems in 2017.

"I wrote an album called & # 39; Treat Myself & # 39; because I went through a panic disorder," he explained. "I was in the red zone of anxiety, where it caused hot flashes. Two years later, I am killing him (killing). But I had no education about what anxiety could do to his body."

Praising the 26-year-old girl for opening herself so publicly about her personal problems, Dr. Phil replied: "Isn't it great that you're willing to talk about it? There are many people who go through this and go, & # 39; Oh , no, I have a stigma, I don't want to talk about it & # 39 ;. "

"But when you talk about it, you have no idea how many millions of people will say, & # 39; Well, if she can talk about it, I can talk about it. When you talk about it, it gives her a face, she give a voice. "