Meghan McCain: "If Whoopi Goldberg leaves the view, I'll leave too!"

His fights before the camera may appear in the headlines, but co-conservative Meghan McCain says that everything is love between her and her co-stars and even threatened to get away from the show if Whoopi Goldberg, her perceived nemesis, ever left.

Weeks ago, Whoopi and Meghan were at the center of the controversy after Whoopi got frustrated with her in the air and told Meghan that "please stop talking."

During a recent interview to see what happens live with Andy Cohen, he dismissed the headlines and explained what happened that day.

"It was hard, and I will say I was having a bad day," Meghan explained. "We talked about it that night and the next day and … you know, it's live television, and it's really intense and stressful moments for everyone. I adore it. He apologized for the air, he apologized to the air, we all got screwed. program. It's live every day, and I forgive her, I love her. "

"If she leaves, I go." "Whoopi is the host of the show and my life there. She always picks us up when we're depressed. If she's gone … if she jumps, I jump. I adore her and I need her as a moderator."