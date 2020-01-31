Home Entertainment Meghan McCain: "If Whoopi Goldberg leaves the view, I'll leave too!"

His fights before the camera may appear in the headlines, but co-conservative Meghan McCain says that everything is love between her and her co-stars and even threatened to get away from the show if Whoopi Goldberg, her perceived nemesis, ever left.

Weeks ago, Whoopi and Meghan were at the center of the controversy after Whoopi got frustrated with her in the air and told Meghan that "please stop talking."

During a recent interview to see what happens live with Andy Cohen, he dismissed the headlines and explained what happened that day.

