Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan Summer Vacay in Los Angeles

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who currently reside in Canada, allegedly "have begun searching for homes online and are in the process of interviewing security teams."

Now that Meghan markle and Prince Harry is no longer tied to the British royal family, the couple plans to move as much as they want. A new report suggests that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hope to spend the summer in Los Angeles.

The couple, currently residing in Canada, allegedly "has begun searching for homes online and is in the process of interviewing security teams." A source continues explaining: "They are putting their ducks in line and seeing if it is logistically possible."

"They have contacted people in Los Angeles and would like to gather a team of locals," the source adds.

It is said that Meghan has a growing list of non-negotiable for her perfect home in her hometown. "Meghan would like to be able to hold meetings at home and also be able to receive friends and entertain. Those are two things that are important to her," says the source. First "Suits"actress" hopes to find something that fits her needs, "according to the source.

This comes after Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, pressed and her husband, Prince Harry, contacted him as soon as possible. Speaking to "Good Morning Britain" on Monday, January 27, Thomas said: "I will give an interview and wait 30 days to receive an answer. If I do not receive one, I will try another. Interview. That is the only opportunity I have."

"After this interview, if I don't receive news from someone in 30 days, I will try again. I don't want to sit quietly in my living room for the rest of my life waiting for someone to answer me," he continued.

After the interview, viewers quickly criticized "Good Morning Britain" and Thomas, saying that the ITV program only added fuel to the fire. "Thomas Markle – & # 39; This is a family problem and should be resolved as a family & # 39;. Also Thomas Markle – goes on national television and makes a documentary about all private details," wrote a Twitter user.