Meghan Markle allegedly worried about Uncle Andrew "embarrassing,quot;

The royal family is almost always in the headlines for some reason or another, however, recently, they have been leaders in the tabloid press not only because of Prince Andrew's behavior, but also because of Meghan and Harry's departure from high positions.

Fans of the royal family know that Prince Andrew has been accused of having sex with underage girls, provided by the late Jeffrey Epstein, who allegedly committed suicide in jail last year while awaiting trial for his alleged crimes.

Some sources claim that this could be one of the main reasons why Meghan and the Prince decided to withdraw from their royal duties, in addition to their desire for financial independence. Page six also noted that, according to reports, Meghan is "worried,quot; about Andrew's reputation.

The sources claim that the Suits student is happy to be away from the "last embarrassing uncle." Reportedly, Meghan doesn't like Andrew at all, a source told The Sun journalists. The source said that Meghan certainly does not consider Prince Andrew as one of the "greatest assets,quot; of the royal family.

That said, the star, who recently reached an agreement with the movie giants, Disney, is sad to be away from the other members. The same insider says that Andrew and Meghan never got along from the beginning.

Apparently, he was "suffocating and pompous." Part of the reason he didn't like it was his sense of humor, which the source described as "horrible,quot; and "childish." Markle often complained about him to his friends.

To make matters worse, she didn't like her BBC interview in November in which he tried to explain her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. After it was aired on the BBC, Andrew was expelled from the royal family despite Andrew's palace and Andrew's own denial of all claims.

Although things have not been the best for Prince Andrew, Megxit left an opportunity for the Prince to approach the Queen once more. Earlier this week, the FBI claimed that the Prince did not cooperate at all with Epstein's activities, which further clouded Andrew's reputation.



