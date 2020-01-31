Mediterranean refugee deaths decrease but experts say risks persist News

In the first month of 2020, aAt least 70 people drowned in the Mediterranean while trying the dangerous trip to Europe, the lowest level since 2014, the beginning of the refugee crisis.

But experts have said that refugees and migrants continue to face deadly risks and warned against interpreting the number as a positive development.

Plus:

In January 2019, 216 died, 243 in 2018; 254 in 2017; 370 in 2016; 82 in 2015 and 12 in 2014, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

"Thenthe number of people who are drowning has decreased, but there is no reason to celebrate " Maria Serrano, Amnesty International's main activist on migration, told Al Jazeera.

She said thousands of migrants and refugees remain "trapped,quot; in detention centers in Libya and suffer abuse that includes torture, extortion and sexual violence.

They cannot attempt to cross, while those who manage to escape are often "intercepted,quot; by the Libyan coast guard, who receives training and equipment from the EU while the bloc tries to stop migration to Europe.

In January, the Libyan coast guard intercepted some 1,000 people and returned them, according to UNHCR.

"People are exposed to the same dangers," Serrano said.

There are more than 630,000 migrants and refugees in Libya, and 6,000 in official detention centers.

Judith Sunderland, The associate director for Europe and Central Asia of Human Rights Watch said that the lower number of deaths could also be attributed in part to the search and rescue efforts of NGOs.

"At the moment there are more NGOs that carry out search and rescue operations in the central Mediterranean than in previous years," he told Al Jazeera.

"In January 2019, for example, major rescue organizations such as SOS Mediterranee, Sea Watch and Open Arms were blocked in ports due to judicial or administrative proceedings. So I think a main lesson here is that if European governments really they care about saving lives in the Mediterranean, they should not obstruct or criminalize civil rescue groups. "

SOS Mediterranee operates Ocean Viking, a rescue ship, along with MSF.

Between January 24 and 26, 407 people were rescued by the ship, including 132 children under 18.

The Ocean Viking ship, led by SOS Mediterranee and Doctors Without Borders (MSF), picked up refugees and migrants in five separate operations (MSF / AFP)

The Navy of Malta picked up many others and took them to the small island.

"It is very difficult to tell precisely the number of people who are drowning in the Mediterranean," an MSF spokesman told Al Jazeera. "A Libyan coast guard official estimated in an interview with Der Spiegel in August 2019 that half of the ships leaving Libya sink without being detected and without survivors."

In addition to the abuse widely reported in detention centers in Libya, the conflict threatens to further endanger migrants and refugees.

"It was illegal to return rescued survivors at sea to Libya before the fighting, and it is still illegal today," said the MSF spokesman.

While most of the refugees and migrants who cross the Mediterranean tend to come from Libya, through the Central Mediterranean route, almost everyone who died in January lost their lives on the Eastern Mediterranean route, trying to cross from Turkey to Greece.

"The death toll in the eastern Mediterranean is very alarming. Of the total dead in the Mediterranean, 63 died trying to cross from Turkey to Greece in a month. In all of 2019, a total of 71 died in the Eastern Mediterranean. Then a large question is, why do so many more people die in the eastern Mediterranean? "

The EU-Turkey agreement in March 2016 effectively closed the eastern Mediterranean route, but more people have recently done so. been trying to cross from Turkey, which houses the largest refugee population in the world.

Throughout 2019, at least 1,866 people died while trying to cross the Mediterranean, a 23 percent drop from the previous year and the lowest figure since 2014.