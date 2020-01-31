MD Helicopters presents the latest version of "Little Bird,quot; with Hellfire missiles – Defense Blog

The famous American helicopter manufacturer MD Helicopters, Inc. has presented the latest version of its proven Light Scout attack helicopter at the HAI Heli-Expo 2020 in Anaheim, California.

This year's exhibition marks the debut of the company's new Light Scout MD 530G Block II (BII) light attack helicopter featuring an advanced integrated weapon system (IWS) focused on the pilot designed by Elbit Systems, Ltd. (ESL ). The advanced avionics system consists of a helmet display and tracking system (HDTS), weapon management system (WMS) and mission management system (MMS).

Using an intuitive man-machine interface (HMI), multifunctional smart displays and next-generation applications, the IWS of Elbit Systems, Ltd. will offer an impressive, multi-mission cockpit that reduces the pilot's workload, increases the efficiency of crew operations, increases lethality for a wide range of mission profiles, and sets a new standard for the highly competitive explorer light attack helicopter class.

Many visitors have called the Little Bird helicopter because of its resemblance to the legendary version of the modified OH-6A.

The MD 530G BII with the fully glass digital cockpit on display at the MDHI Heli-Expo HAI booth features the ESL Integrated Weapons System and is configured with precision attack ammunition and suppressive fire ammunition that includes a twin Hellfire launcher , a M260 rocket with 7 shots and 2.75 ”capsule for laser-guided and unguided rockets, and two 7.62 mm M134 mini guns.

In addition, aviation journalist Dan Parsons shared several photos of an advanced version of the MD 530G Light Scout attack helicopter.