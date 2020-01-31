Mauricio Pochettino vs. Jose Mourinho: Has there been any improvement in Tottenham? The | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML79dbcf3452c53f2a3e81d49e10e2764111% %MINIFYHTML79dbcf3452c53f2a3e81d49e10e2764112%





Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho evaluated

Has there been any improvement and what has been the change of style with José Mourinho at Tottenham this season? The jury remains outside while we evaluate the numbers.

In his 12 Premier League games in the Spurs, Mourinho has won 20 points, that's six points more than the 12 Pochettino games in charge this season.

The objectives for and against are similar to the opportunities created, however, José's side has been more direct in his approach game. The percentage of long balls played this season has increased from 8.8 percent with Pochettino to 11.8 percent with Mourinho.

His tendency to avoid midfield is evident when you see that Harry Winks, the Spurs player with more touches for 90 minutes this season, averaged 92 touches for 90 minutes with Pochettino compared to only 78 touches for 90 with Mourinho.

Interestingly, the Mourinho team has gained possession in the final third of the field more than any other Premier League team since their arrival in late November, earning more than twice the balls in the field compared to the Pochettino team, where They were in the fourth lowest place. in the Premier League between August and November.

Mourinho's team has also shown more aggression in the last third, as high turnovers increased 40% and pressed sequences increased 38%. High turnovers are sequences that begin in open play and begin 40 meters or less from the opponent's goal, while pressed sequences are those in which the opposition has three or fewer passes in a sequence with the sequence ending within 40 m of your own goal.

There is a notable difference with Tottenham's possession statistics at home this season. They averaged 65 percent possession in the six Pochettino games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season compared to an average possession of only 47 percent in the six games of the Mourinho League so far, which have included four games against the last eight in Bournemouth, Burnley, Brighton and Norwich.

However, the 57-year-old Portuguese boss has been able to implement his winning mentality when his team has taken the lead in the games. The Spurs have not lost any points in the five Premier League games they led under him, on the contrary, the Pochettino team lost 12 points in the 12 games played under it this season, which was the worst record in the division .

Although Tottenham has kept the least amount of clean sheets in the Premier League this season with three, there are some defensive improvements.

The Spurs need to improve their challenges inside their box, no other side has faced more penalties since the arrival of Mourinho (4) with their side granting a penalty in each of the last two Premier League games.

Mourinho's team has improved in the defense of the sets in recent weeks. Four of the 15 Premier League goals conceded under him come from sets (excluding penalties), however, they have not conceded a free kick or a corner kick in the last five league games. The Pochettino team had an enviable record of not giving in to a set in their first 12 Premier League games this season.

The jury is still out of Mourinho.

If Tottenham wants to keep his thrust in the top four, he will hope that in the coming weeks he will be able to turn to a more stable side and performance levels that in turn should generate more consistent returns and results.