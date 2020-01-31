Match report – Hull K R 30 – 12 Wakefield

%MINIFYHTMLc9170ca108b2bf931fde72c58a48a4dc11% %MINIFYHTMLc9170ca108b2bf931fde72c58a48a4dc12%

Trinity loses Danny Brough due to injury early in the second half at Craven Park





Ben Crooks scored four attempts when Hull KR opened his Betfred Super League campaign with a 30-12 victory over Wakefield in an error-packed match at Craven Park.

The new appearance of Tony Smith was well directed by the new recruit Shaun Kenny-Dowall, who was one of the four debutants that started on the local side.

Wakefield coach Chris Chester would also be worried about an injury to Danny Brough that forced the influential scrum half to leave the field early in the second half.

Wakefield started well when Brough set an early opportunity for Joe Westerman and then Greg Minikin denied Tom Johnstone shortly after, while the Rovers' defense stood firm once again.

Rovers had awarded early penalties, but it was due to a Wakefield mistake that the home team took the lead. A failed pass from Harvey Livett sent Crooks in the corner with nine minutes left.

Rovers chose to execute another penalty four minutes later and doubled his advantage, since the good work of Jamie Ellis and Adam Quinlan prepared Minikin, who left on the right, with a conversion of Ellis that put the 10-0.

Joe Westerman of Wakefield scores an attempt

Johnstone then hit a high kick from deep in the middle of Wakefield, but Rovers couldn't make them pay.

A little more than a quarter of the game, former Hull FC striker Westerman stretched to land under the posts to punish another Rovers mistake that had coughed possession. Brough's first kick was 10-6.

Both parties continued to hand over possession while the error count went off for the rest of the half, which the home team ended up narrowly leading.

The second half continued along the same line, but after a Quinlan entry to save the attempt, a stroke by Ryan Hampshire at the other end caused the home team to advance further.

Crooks grabbed his second Kane Linnett pass after Ryan Brierley chose to run in the final inning.

The last minute defense by Rovers kept Wakefield out and with Brough leaving the field due to a thigh injury suffered in the first half, the game seemed to be spinning in favor of the home team with 25 minutes remaining.

Rovers claimed his fourth attempt and Crooks his third after Johnstone was robbed when he left the defense.

Ben Crooks scores his fourth attempt

Livett remained calm to lure his defender and Crooks landed near the posts, with Ellis' second conversion 20-6.

But Rovers quickly returned possession and were punished when Josh Wood left the fictional half and Hampshire added the extras with 16 minutes left.

Crooks earned his fourth place as he climbed higher to grab a kick from Ellis with 12 minutes remaining to make it a 12-point game.