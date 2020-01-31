Mary Higgins Clark dead at 92

Mary Higgins Clark He is dead at the age of 92.

The best-selling author of books like You do not have me, Where are the children? and more died on Friday from natural causes, according to editor Simon & Schuster. She was at home in Naples, Florida.

%MINIFYHTML2909bdfd5fa60fe81ec9cf7626fbfe4d13% %MINIFYHTML2909bdfd5fa60fe81ec9cf7626fbfe4d14%

"No one ever joined their readers more completely than Mary," their lifelong editor Michael Korda He said in a statement. "I understood them as if they were members of their own family. I was always absolutely sure of what they wanted to read, and, perhaps most importantly, of what they didn't want to read, and still managed to surprise them with each book."

The author became famous with the publication of her thrillers that captivated readers. She wrote dozens of novels in her long and illustrious career. She is best known for the book. Where are the children?