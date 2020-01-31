Home Entertainment ‘Married at first sight’ Meka and Michael Split – File to annul...

'Married at first sight' Meka and Michael Split – File to annul the marriage!

Meka Jones and Michael Watson are one of the couples that appear in the new season of the Married at First Sight tiger shoe, but it seems that their marriage is over.

Meka, a 25-year-old analyst from Baltimore, MD, was married to Michael, a 31-year-old education director from Washington, D.C.

In the last episode of the show, Meka was disappointed because her marriage seems to be in trouble.

"I am really incredulous, because I realized that this marriage could really end in a divorce," Meka said in a confessional.

"And I risked everything for this marriage, so if that happened, I would be devastated."

