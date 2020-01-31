‘Married at first sight’ Meka and Michael Split – File to annul the marriage!

Meka Jones and Michael Watson are one of the couples that appear in the new season of the Married at First Sight tiger shoe, but it seems that their marriage is over.

Meka, a 25-year-old analyst from Baltimore, MD, was married to Michael, a 31-year-old education director from Washington, D.C.

In the last episode of the show, Meka was disappointed because her marriage seems to be in trouble.

"I am really incredulous, because I realized that this marriage could really end in a divorce," Meka said in a confessional.

"And I risked everything for this marriage, so if that happened, I would be devastated."

Michael was also upset and told the audience that he never imagined his honeymoon starting this way. Michael did not know how to keep the peace and described his discussion with Meka as "fast and furious."

According to Michael, "I feel unheard of and it makes it uncomfortable to share and want to be vulnerable in this space where you literally have to do that. But my goal for today is to see my wife and try to fix it."

Sao, where is your relationship now? Well, it seems to be over. Last week, the couple requested the annulment of their marriage.

Here are the court documents:

You knew their marriage would not last, they are fighting during their wedding reception: