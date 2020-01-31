Mariah Carey has all the men she dated in a photo for Dolly Parton Challenge and fans say she is casting shadow on one of them

Since Dolly Parton established the latest trend of combining four photos to represent the appearance of each of the most popular social media platforms: LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Tinder, the world has been following its example and making the so-called "Dolly Parton Challenge

After Dolly, waves of Hollywood celebrities ran to make their challenge, and it was no surprise that Mariah Carey decided to join as well.

Although the “Always Be My Baby” interpreter took a while to cover the task of the challenge compared to some of her colleagues, who were ready days ago, her photographs still looked stunning.

However, it seems that Carey decided to add some humor by joining the latest trend, as he used photos that represent his past relationships.

For the LinkedIn photo, Mariah chose a photo where she is with her first husband, Tommy Mottola, and they both seem to be at a prestigious event.

The Facebook complement, on the other hand, shows the singer in a much more relaxed environment, since she is with her second spouse, Nick Cannon, and her two children, fraternal twins Moroccan and Monroe.

The singer put a picture of her and her current boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, for the representation of the Instagram add-on while on it.

The photo of Tinder, the diva, was finally captured alone, dressed in a revealing bikini suit and smiling provocatively at the camera.

In addition, Carey referred to the fact that he was a little behind the others, since he subtitled his challenge with the words "Trendy late." However, his publication received the admiration of his numerous followers on social networks.

A fan said it was a shadow: “I was waiting for this, Queen 👑Dying. Two former husbands and a boyfriend. "However, it is accurate. It is not only Tommy who will never see another talent like her. In my opinion, the world will see many virtuous singers, but never another as good as Mariah. Her musicality, range, ability to use many different tonal colors , and his writing will never be matched in another artist. "

Another commenter declared: “Super shadows, hahaha queen! "You're never late, dear. Wasn't he the president of Sony at that time?"

This follower explained: “Sit down, and you are not in Tinder Girl 😂😂😂😘 I love you MC You are the best you have ever done. WTF is making Tommy Motorola in the first photo. Given that linked is a vision of networking … I would say it is a shadow. since he is part of the beginning of his career. "

Carey and his team have been very good with social networks lately.



