Manchester City ahead of Barcelona in search of Yan Couto | Soccer news

Manchester City went ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign the highly qualified Brazilian teenager Yan Couto.

Reports from Brazil suggest that a £ 12 million deal has been agreed with Coritiba for the 17-year-old who was part of the team that won the U-17 World Cup last year.

Although an agreement for Couto is not imminent, the City is now a favorite to get the prospect, which can sign an agreement to join the club before officially moving when it turns 18 in June.

Couto will join his Brazilian compatriots Ederson, Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho in the City if he completes a move to the Etihad Stadium.

