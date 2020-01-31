Malaika Arora's birthday wish for Amrita Arora is too adorable

%MINIFYHTML144e712ae5eb954495520bead5d3367a11% %MINIFYHTML144e712ae5eb954495520bead5d3367a12%



Today Amrita Arora celebrates her 42nd birthday and Malaika Arora has a nice wish for her that she posted on Instagram. She is also Malaika's friend, Vinay Bijlani's birthday and the actress wished them both in her Instagram story. He posted some setback photos and captioned it by saying: "Happy birthday, Aquarius companion." The back images are a complete delight for Internet users. Not only in her story, Malaika even posted a photo in her feed and captioned it saying: "Happy birthday my Amu, amzu, amolla, amutti, ams, ….. all the names of love, because we love you (ps. Now don't cry and get emo. "

Malaika Arora will soon present a reality dance show along with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor. I can't wait to see this glamor sizzle on the small screen again.

Look at the photos Malaika published with Amrita …

