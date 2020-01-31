Magic Johnson on Kobe Bryant: & # 39; We idolize & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5
Logo

Tributes to Kobe Bryant continue to arrive and Magic Johnson visited Jimmy Kimmel, where he spoke fondly about his friendship and told the host of the talk show that they "idolized."

"We idolize ourselves," the Los Angeles Lakers legend told Kimmel.

"We both put our heart and soul into acting every night in Los Angeles for the best fans on earth … Every night you visited the Staples Center, you knew you were going to see something special, something great."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here