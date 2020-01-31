Magic Johnson on Kobe Bryant: & # 39; We idolize & # 39;

Tributes to Kobe Bryant continue to arrive and Magic Johnson visited Jimmy Kimmel, where he spoke fondly about his friendship and told the host of the talk show that they "idolized."

"We idolize ourselves," the Los Angeles Lakers legend told Kimmel.

"We both put our heart and soul into acting every night in Los Angeles for the best fans on earth … Every night you visited the Staples Center, you knew you were going to see something special, something great."

Although a recent Lakers game was canceled after Bryant's death, Kimmel shared why he didn't cancel his appearance on the show.

"Kobe wouldn't want me to cancel," Johnson said. "Kobe would like us all to continue."

He then added that Bryant was a "great husband, father, basketball player," before saying: "To see him become a great father and husband, he was enjoying life, and left too early."