Madonna confesses lascivious about her lovers during the Madame X Show in London

During the obscene jokes with the audience, the creator of hits & # 39; Like a Virgin & # 39; publicly boasts of the size of the anatomy of his previous lovers and claims to be & # 39; good on his knees & # 39 ;.

Virgin He stated that "he had never been with a boy with a little shit" when he returned to the stage in London for his Madame X Show on Wednesday, January 29.

The singer returned after discarding the planned dates following the doctors' orders to "rest", and wasted no time in surprising the audience with her jokes between songs.

The successful producer of hits "Like A Virgin", 61, boasted blatantly the size of the anatomy of her previous lovers, and professed that she was "good on her knees" during the jokes obscene with the audience at the London Palladium.

"What do you call a man with a small penis?" she asked. "The answer is that I wouldn't know. I've never been with a guy with a little shit. You know size matters, don't pretend it doesn't!"

The success creator of "Medellín" was married to director Guy Ritchie, 51, and the actor. be Penn, 59, and enjoyed relations with the Portuguese model Kevin Sampaio, 31, Hollywood legend Warren beatty, 82 and rapper Vanilla ice cream52

The Sun newspaper also reported that the star sat on a stool for several songs during her set and explained: "Usually, I kneel for about 20 minutes and that's fine. I'm good at it, so I've been told . "

Later he took a sip of beer from the glass of a member of the audience and commented crudely: "There you go, we just shared ETS" and joked that he tracks the application of gay dating Grindr when he needs a new assistant.

On Thursday, according to reports, the star arrived 90 minutes late on stage, cutting the first three songs of her set to not exceed 11 p.m. curfew.

Madonna will perform another 12 shows in London, before finishing the tour with a 14-night residence at Le Grand Rex in Paris, France.