Luka Doncic suffers a new ankle sprain, to miss the next Mavericks game

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic faces another spell on the sidelines after injuring the problematic right ankle on Thursday.

The newly selected All-Star suffered another sprain in practice and will miss Friday's game against the Houston Rockets.

Dallas hopes to have a clearer idea of ​​the problem once Doncic, 20, undergoes an MRI.

"Luka sprained her right ankle in practice," Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said in quotes posted on the team's website.

"He is receiving treatment at this time. We do not know the condition. Obviously we hope it is not serious. But we do not know."

Doncic missed four games after spraining his ankle during a loss of extra time against the Miami Heat in December.

It is still unclear whether the current NBA Rookie of the Year will be in a position to start his first All-Star Game on February 16.

The veteran guard J.J. Barea said, "Things happen. He plays hard basketball and stepped on someone. We hate what happened at the end of Luka's practice, but he's a tough kid. We'll see what happens, but I hope it's not that long."

In his second season in the NBA, the MVP candidate Doncic averages 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists.

The Mavs could also be without Tim Hardaway Jr. against the Rockets after listing him as questionable due to tension in the lumbar region.