Luka Doncic sprained her ankle in the Dallas Mavericks practice | NBA News

Dallas Mavericks star point guard Luka Doncic sprained his right ankle in practice on Thursday and the game against the Houston Rockets is likely to be lost.

Doncic was scheduled to undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the injury.

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle told reporters that the injury happened late in practice. Carlisle said Doncic was receiving treatment during the time the coach spoke with the journalists.

The ankle is the same as Doncic hurt in mid-December, which led him to miss four games.

The Dallas Morning News reported that Doncic was not on the team's flight to Houston after practice.















According to multiple reports, Doncic suffered the injury when he stepped on the foot of a teammate.

Doncic was recently elected to start the All-Star Game, scheduled for February 6 in Chicago.

The 20-year-old Slovenian averages 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists in 43 games.

Dallas escort Tim Hardaway Jr. (oppression in the lower back) is questionable for Friday's game.

