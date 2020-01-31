Lucy Hale reveals that she tried to compete with John Mayer in an exclusive dating application with no luck

%MINIFYHTML41773bfc8f510b057e6f0610133081f611% %MINIFYHTML41773bfc8f510b057e6f0610133081f612%

The 30-year-old actress Lucy Hale admitted that, although she now feels comfortable alone, there was a moment in her life when she was afraid of being single. That said, it makes sense that she is in dating applications, right?

During a new interview, he had a funny story to tell about the moment he found nothing less than John Mayer in that application and tried to match it.

Lucy loves being single now, so she will only date people who can really raise their lives in one way or another.

%MINIFYHTML41773bfc8f510b057e6f0610133081f613% %MINIFYHTML41773bfc8f510b057e6f0610133081f614%

However, when she was younger, she was not only desperate to have someone in her life, romantically, but she was also attracted to the "damaged people who had been through something."

Now, he revealed while chatting with Cosmopolitan for his cover story that his only requirements are that they be "nice but not boring … nice but not a failure."

The actress insisted that she is not really focused on dating right now, but is in an exclusive dating application where she will occasionally see other celebrities.

It was then that she revealed that she had found John Mayer and tried to match him.

‘John ​​Mayer is there. And I pressed yes for him, but I don't think he pressed yes for me & # 39 ;, he confessed the star, and added that his dating story is not a problem for her, since she is so attracted to musical talent (no it does) be careful. & # 39;

Hale also talked about what it is like when she's dating, saying she stays true to herself no matter what.

Ad

‘I couldn't tell you how many times the boys said: you should let your hair grow again. I like long hair. "I like," I'm not cutting my hair for you. "I cut my hair for myself. And I feel great about it this way. Or many guys don't like a bold lip color. I love the bold lip color. I don't care I don't care I really don't dress for men at all. I dress and what I think is great. "



Post views:

one