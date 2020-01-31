LSU in three-way tie for the Men's Capital One Cup after the fall season

The women of Stanford return to lead the classification of the Capital One Cup after the season of autumn, and there is a triple tie in the side of the men.

National football champion FBS LSU and national champion FCS North Dakota State are tied with Georgetown, the winner of last year's Capital One Cup.

The Capital One Cup awards a combined sum of $ 400,000 in student and athlete scholarships to the best sports programs for men and women in the country. Winners receive the trophy in the ESPY in July. This is the tenth year of the award.

The Hoyas are tied in the men's lead with the help of the men's soccer team, which beat No. 1 Virginia in an exciting championship game that finished 3-3 in regulation before Georgetown won 7-6 on penalties.

LSU beat Clemson 42-25 in the college football championship game, and North Dakota State beat James Madison 28-20 for their eighth FCS championship.

The women of Stanford beat North Carolina for the women's soccer championship and Wisconsin for the volleyball championship.

Classification of men

RANK SCHOOL one Georgetown one LSU one North Dakota State 4 4 Clemson 5 5 Stanford 6 6 James Madison 6 6 Virginia 8 Ohio State 8 Wake forest 8 Weber State eleven Georgia eleven Montana state

Female classification

RANK SCHOOL one Stanford two North Carolina 3 Wisconsin 4 4 Baylor 4 4 BYU 4 4 UCLA 7 7 Minnesota 7 7 Washington State 9 9 Arkansas 10 Nebraska 10 Virginia

