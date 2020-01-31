Los Angeles Lakers will play their first game since the death of Kobe Bryant | NBA News

Hearts will be heavy when the Los Angeles Lakers return to the Staples Center to face the Portland Trail Blazers, their first game since the tragic death of the Kobe Bryant team icon.

Thousands of fans have come to Staples in the days after the news that NBA icon Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

The tributes that Los Angeles fans have continued to receive are a testament to the love story that the City of Angels had with Bryant, who led the Lakers to five NBA titles in his 20 seasons with the club.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel expects it to be an emotional night when the Lakers return to the court, but hopes that playing can help lift the mood of a mourning city.

"I think it is therapeutic. Whenever you can go out and stop thinking about something like this, there is no doubt that it will be therapeutic and will help with the process of moving forward," Vogel told a large set of media gathered on Wednesday for the first Team practice since Bryant's death.

















Former Lakers Rick Fox and Derek Fisher join Shaq, Kenny and Chuck at the Staples Center to share their favorite Kobe Bryant stories



The Lakers have not played since Saturday, when the Philadelphia 76ers gave them a defeat on Highway 108-91. They were scheduled to face the LA Clippers on Tuesday, but the NBA agreed to the Lakers' request to postpone the game when the club grieved.

With the exception of social media posts, including those of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Lakers players have been virtually silent publicly expressing their agony.

















Grant Hill, Candace Parker and Isiah Thomas react to LeBron James's tribute to the late Kobe Bryant



Vogel spoke for them.

"We want to represent what Kobe was more than anything," Vogel told the media. "We've always wanted to make him proud. And that's not going to be different here."

















The Brooklyn Nets honored Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna by placing bouquets of flowers in two seats by the court before their game against the Detroit Pistons



On Thursday, the Lakers tried to cheer them up before returning to the field playing football and football in a park across the street from their training complex.

The players, their coaching staff and general manager Rob Pelinka went to the park across the street from the team headquarters to kick a soccer ball and throw a pigskin.

The sight of these great basketball players who struggled to save at the goal or who jumped under James' 30-yard passes brought smiles and laughter to passing fans. The tour also seemed to cheer up the mood of the players, who had a fun respite from a difficult week.

















Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee Bucks pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, saying it was an inspiration for his childhood.



"It's a beautiful day, and there are always therapeutic benefits for sunlight and being outdoors," Vogel said.

Before Vogel trained his players through training to prepare for the Blazers, he made his players go out and cross the street to relax.

















The Los Angeles Lakers prepare to face the Portland Trail Blazers in the early hours of Saturday morning, their first game since the death of Kobe Bryant



"We are achieving a balance by trying to make the boys feel good," Vogel said. "Laughter is always a good remedy for something like this when appropriate. Today's training is not the first time we do it, but it feels good to be out there."

The Lakers will pay tribute before the game to the Bryant and the other victims, although the franchise wants the details to be kept private until the time of the game.

"I imagine it probably makes it a little harder than an ordinary game with all the emotions and stuff, but we shouldn't do it any other way," Vogel said.

"It's the right thing and an important night for our franchise and for Laker Nation."

