Lori Loughlin's legal problems and the rigorous university admissions system are highlighted in a new documentary

A new documentary is delving into the details of the Varsity Blues university admission scandal, and also exposes how wealthy parents get involved in illegal schemes for their children to be admitted to elite universities.

University admission scandal: Varsity Blues He presents desperate parents with a lot of money to spend and college counselors and sports coaches at elite universities that benefit from illegal agreements and help manipulate the admission system.

The document will also highlight the recent scandal that led federal prosecutors to accuse 50 different people in six states, and tries to find out if the case is just an example of a more rigid and manipulated system, or if it is only once. situation.

Of course, the most famous defendant in the case of university admission is former Fuller House the star Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli. The couple continued to fight the charges against them instead of accepting a plea agreement like Desperate housewives Felicity Huffman alum.

In December 2019, Loughlin and Giannulli filed a motion in a federal court in Massachusetts that claimed that prosecutors in their case were withholding evidence that could exonerate them. The couple said prosecutors had documents proving that they were making a donation to the University of Southern California and that they were not paying a bribe for their two daughters, Olivia and Bella, to enter the school as crew recruits despite That they didn't practice the sport. .

However, according to We weeklyWhen the government responded by issuing a 526-page motion that included drafted emails and phone call transcripts, it seemed that the information requested by Loughlin and Giannulli really strengthened the case against him.

Much of the communication between the couple and university consultant Rick Singer seems to show that Loughlin and Giannulli worked with Singer to create fake profiles for their daughters to make it look like they had experience in the crew.

Bella's fake profile described her as "an incredibly positive coxswain," and an email shows a USC official asking Giannulli if they could organize a tour of the USC and "mark,quot; their request. Giannulli replied: "I think we are all at a distance."

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli allegedly paid $ 500,000 to Singer and his nonprofit organization to help Olivia and Bella enter the USC.

University admission scandal: Varsity Blues airs on Saturday February 8 in Reelz.



