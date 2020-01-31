Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli put up the Los Angeles mansion for sale amidst the university admission scandal

%MINIFYHTMLa8b332afacc97bd531dc0b5ade3ff11b11% %MINIFYHTMLa8b332afacc97bd531dc0b5ade3ff11b12%

WENN / FayesVision

The student of & # 39; Fuller House & # 39; and her husband is silently putting her Bel-Air estate in the market for $ 28 million before a trial for her alleged involvement in the university bribery scandal.

Lori Loughlin Y Mossimo Giannulli They are selling their Los Angeles mansion. In the midst of his university admission cheating scandal, the first "Fuller House"It is reported that the star and her husband, the fashion designer, have secretly included their Mediterranean-style heritage in Bel-Air, California, for nearly $ 28.7 million.

The troubled couple bought the 12,000-square-foot property in 2015 for $ 13.9 million, and tried to sell it for $ 35 million in 2017 before taking it out of the market in 2018. They used the house, which has six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, two rooms Living room, a large swimming pool, an outdoor patio and a chef's kitchen, as a guarantee of your $ 2 million deposit in March 2019.

Although Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade's parents have been dealing with fraud charges, it was said that the silent list had nothing to do with the ongoing case against them. Multiple sources told TMZ that the couple has a habit of changing houses every 3 or 5 years, especially since Giannulli is reportedly passionate about architecture and has a talent for remodeling houses.

The list of the Loughlin and Giannulli mansion came only weeks after their lawyers accused the Justice Department officials of retaining key evidence in the university admission cheat scandal. In a written statement, their legal representatives insisted that the couple "establish their innocence by demonstrating that they understood that both sets of payments are legitimate donations."

The couple, who has been married for 22 years, have been fighting fraud, money laundering and bribery charges since March 2019, when they allegedly donated $ 500,000 to ensure their daughters' acceptance at the University of the South of California. They have pleaded not guilty to the charges and face a maximum of 45 years in jail if they are convicted of all charges.