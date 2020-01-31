Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli put a multi-million dollar mansion on the market amidst the university admission scandal

Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli have put their multi-million dollar mansion on the market. The couple is currently facing decades in prison, but experts say listing the house has "nothing,quot; to do with the scandal of admission to Varsity Blues University.

According to TMZ, Loughlin and Giannulli listed their home for $ 28.7 million. This is the same house where the couple has been "lying,quot; while they wait for their day in court. They also used the house as a guarantee of their $ 2 million bond to get out of jail after their arrests.

Months before she is tried as part of "Operation Varsity Blues,quot;, Lori Loughlin has launched her mansion in the market in silence. pic.twitter.com/LNepJo1HKB – HuffPost (@HuffPost) January 31, 2020

At that time, the New York Daily News reported that federal district judge Alexander MacKinnon told Giannulli in court that if he or Loughlin violated his bail conditions, the federal government could execute the foreclosure of the property.

Sources say that selling the 12,000-square-foot house is "following Mossimo's passion for architecture," and the couple has tried to sell it in the past. In 2017, Loughlin and Giannulli listed the house for $ 35 million after buying the property in 2015 for $ 13,995 million. It has six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, two living rooms, a formal dining room, a dining kitchen, as well as an outdoor patio and a large pool.

In October 2019, Loughlin and Giannulli were charged with conspiracy to commit bribes from federal programs. This added to the charges of money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit postal and electronic fraud and honest services and electronic fraud that were charged in the spring of 2019.

Donna Heinel, the third-level administrator in the athletic department of the USC, was asked to investigate. He reported the next day: Lori Loughlin's youngest daughter was paddling for a "competitive,quot; club and the USC coach "believes she has talent," he wrote. https://t.co/u3HEAUD0c1 pic.twitter.com/RLxfxh4cZA – LAT Entertainment (@latimesent) January 16, 2020

Both Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty to the charges and await the next trial. The couple is accused of paying college admissions consultant Rick Singer and his nonprofit Key Worldwide Foundation $ 500,000 to falsely designate their two daughters, Olive Jade and Isabella Rose, as crew recruits for the University of Southern California , despite the fact that neither has participated in the sport.

The sources claim that Loughlin and her husband were deceived by Singer, and the couple believed they were making a donation. A source said that Lori Loughlin had no intention of doing anything illegal, and thought he was "doing the right thing."



