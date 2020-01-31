Home Entertainment Logan Paul & # 39; s Tiger Cub Stunt lands the owner...

Logan Paul & # 39; s Tiger Cub Stunt lands the owner of the animal in jail

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6
Nicholas Perkins has three months behind bars after not answering a charge of illegal possession of a tiger, which appeared in the 2017 YouTube star video.

YouTube star Logan paulThe trick of the tiger cub of 2017 has caught the owner of the big cat three months behind bars.

Nicholas Perkins has not opposed a charge of illegal possession of a tiger, according to The Blast.

The 32-year-old appeared in the YouTube video with Paul, who served as a warning to officials, who raided his home and removed the animal.

He was charged with two charges of illegal possession of a tiger, a charge of mistreatment of a tiger and a charge of possession of anabolic steroids. Perkins initially faced up to two years in jail.