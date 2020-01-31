Lizzo celebrates the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant in the pre-Super Bowl concert

%MINIFYHTMLb011e5e45179ef05b918a120f41c77fc11% %MINIFYHTMLb011e5e45179ef05b918a120f41c77fc12%

WENN / Avalon / Brian To

Topping the series of super concerts SiriusXM and Pandora Opening Drive, the creator of hits & # 39; Truth Hurts & # 39; heats the stage for two hours and treats fans with the duo & # 39; Juice & # 39; with Harry Styles.

Up News Info –

Lizzo celebrated the life and legacy of the late basketball star Kobe Bryant during his pre-Super Bowl concert on Thursday, January 30 at night.

Successful creator "Truth Hurts" took the stage in the SiriusXM & Pandora Opening Drive super concert series at The Fillmore Miami Beach in Florida, where she told the crowd: "I can't be at the biggest sporting event of the year without mention the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. "

"We cannot be in this event and not think of them in our hearts and sustain and honor them as sports fans, as music fans, as human beings."

%MINIFYHTMLb011e5e45179ef05b918a120f41c77fc13% %MINIFYHTMLb011e5e45179ef05b918a120f41c77fc14%

The Los Angeles Lakers player died with his teenage daughter Gianna and seven other victims in a helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26, hours before Lizzo took the stage and won three awards at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

"We have a mutual effect," added the singer of "Good As Hell." "We have to be good to each other. We don't know what tomorrow holds for us. We don't know if tomorrow promised. Therefore, I want you all to really go deep and be good to yourself, be good for Your family. "

Lizzo acted for two hours and pulled out a surprise guest. Harry Styles duet on the closing track "Juice". Styles has played the melody several times in his recent live shows.

<br />

He also remembered attending the big game as a teenager and having seen Janet Jackson Y Justin Timberlake join forces on stage, pointing out: "(Now) I have a song with Justin Timberlake. And Janet Jackson likes my music. A lot of things can happen in life."

The San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira It will provide entertainment during the halftime show.