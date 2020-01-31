Live updates: the last hours of Great Britain in the EU

Britain is approaching a historic change.

At 11 pm. Fridays at midnight in Brussels and 6 p.m. in New York – Britain will officially leave the European Union, 1,317 days after voting in favor of leaving the block in a referendum that plunged the country into a three-year debate about its future.

While this will be the official 47-year end of Britain's membership in what became the European Union, very little will change immediately. It is the beginning of a transition period, scheduled to end on December 31, during which London and Brussels must analyze the details of Britain's future relationship with its European neighbors. Even so, the moment has an enormous legal and symbolic weight.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his cabinet would begin their day with a meeting in Sunderland, the city in northern England, which was the first to announce that it had voted to leave the European Union on the night of the 2016 referendum.

%MINIFYHTML9044202993385b66c913b1606f23329813% %MINIFYHTML9044202993385b66c913b1606f23329814%

It was the first of a handful of official celebratory events, but remarkably silenced, that marked the day, suggesting that a pro-Brexit government is trying to avoid the appearance of gloating. In the referendum, 48 percent of voters wanted to remain part of the European Union, and subsequent polls suggest that number may have increased since then.