Live updates: the last hours of Great Britain in the EU

Britain is approaching a historic change.
At 11 pm. Fridays at midnight in Brussels and 6 p.m. in New York – Britain will officially leave the European Union, 1,317 days after voting in favor of leaving the block in a referendum that plunged the country into a three-year debate about its future.
While this will be the official 47-year end of Britain's membership in what became the European Union, very little will change immediately. It is the beginning of a transition period, scheduled to end on December 31, during which London and Brussels must analyze the details of Britain's future relationship with its European neighbors. Even so, the moment has an enormous legal and symbolic weight.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his cabinet would begin their day with a meeting in Sunderland, the city in northern England, which was the first to announce that it had voted to leave the European Union on the night of the 2016 referendum.
It was the first of a handful of official celebratory events, but remarkably silenced, that marked the day, suggesting that a pro-Brexit government is trying to avoid the appearance of gloating. In the referendum, 48 percent of voters wanted to remain part of the European Union, and subsequent polls suggest that number may have increased since then.
The flags will line up in Parliament Square and The Mall, the ceremonial avenue that leads to Buckingham Palace, and the government buildings will be lit in red, white and blue from Union Jack.
A countdown clock will be projected on the front of 10 Downing Street, the prime minister's official residence, along with a commemorative light screen to "symbolize strength and unity,quot; of the four nations of the United Kingdom, the government.
But a campaign for a celebration of 11 p.m. The bell of Big Ben, the great bell of the clock tower of Parliament, which is currently silenced by restoration work, was unsuccessful.
In Brussels, the three presidents of the institutions of the European Union will make a joint statement on Friday morning, which is expected to reflect a jointly published article detailing a hopeful future for the union.
The covers reveal a divided Britain.
The front pages of the main newspapers in the country offered several interpretations of Britain's last day in the European Union.
Some celebrated the arrival of a new dawn, while others offered a bleak picture of the twilight of an era of cooperation.
"Yes we did it!"The tabloid Daily Express declared, while The Daily Mail, another conservative pro-Brexit newspaper, praised,quot;A new dawn for Britain", With a photograph of the white cliffs sunbathing of Dover, 62 miles from the French coast.
The liberal and pro-European Guardian offered the headline "Small island, "With a miniature union flag planted in a crumbling sand castle on a beach, the same white cliffs visible in the distance. What comes next is uncertain, the newspaper wrote, calling Brexit the biggest bet in a generation .
The I, another newspaper with liberal inclinations, had "The jump of the United Kingdom to the unknown"Superimposed on a satellite view of Western Europe at night, a perspective that emphasized Britain's physical closeness to its neighbors in the European Union.
The head of The Scotsman, based in Edinburgh, was "Goodbye, not goodbye"With the British, Scottish and European flags, a nod to the revitalized calls for Scottish independence from Britain. The Scots voted against independence in a 2014 referendum, but then voted vigorously to stay in the European Union two years later.
That divergence from England has helped drive calls for a second referendum on the independence of Scotland, with the suggestion that an independent Scotland could join the European Union.
For those Britons who already miss Europe, The Times of London promoted a travel supplement full of European escapes and the "The best places to keep in touch with the continent." And finally, The Daily Star I saw a reason to celebrate, but not the other tabloids were standing out.
"Tonight is a REAL HISTORICAL moment for our great nation," said the cover of what he called a memory edition. "That's right, it's the end of dry January."
Christine Lagarde offers guarantees, even while glimpsing the specter of the recession.
Christine Lagarde, the main central banker in Europe, said she regretted that Britain was leaving the European Union, but offered assurances that the division could take place without disrupting the financial system.
"We are very sorry that we see our British friends leaving the European Union," said Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, he said in a statement. "We will work hard to ensure that Brexit causes the least possible disruption to citizens, employers and financial markets in the euro area and the rest of the EU."
The European Central Bank and the Bank of England have already established a system to exchange pounds and euros to ensure that banks do not run out of any currency. Banking regulators on both sides have agreed to continue sharing information. And the European Central Bank has already issued licenses for 25 banks that move from Great Britain to the euro area.
Britain was never a member of the eurozone. But as a member of the European Union he contributed about 58 million euros, or $ 64 million, to the capital of the European Central Bank. Now he will recover that money.
But fears that Brexit may damage the European economy may already be justified. The euro zone grew only 0.1 percent during the last three months of 2019 compared to the previous quarter, according to official statistics published on Friday.
That was a significant slowdown in the previous quarters and meant that the 19 eurozone countries grew by only 1.2 percent over the past year, according to a preliminary estimate
"The specter of the recession has returned," said Christoph Weil, an economist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt, in a note to investors on Friday.
Eurostat, the official statistics agency, did not give a reason for the slowdown. But one factor was probably the uncertainty caused by Brexit, which has caused companies to hesitate to hire or invest in expansion. Trade between the European Union and Britain has also been reduced since the country voted to leave.
EU. Leaders lament the loss and look to the future.
In an opinion article published in the European press, the presidents of the three main institutions of the European Union described Brexit Friday as a "new dawn,quot; for Europe.
After offering kind words about Britain's departure, Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission, Charles Michel of the European Council and David Sassoli of the European Parliament tried to give an optimistic tone.
"We need to look to the future and build a new partnership between lasting friends," they wrote. “Together, our three institutions will do everything in their power to make it a success. We are ready to be ambitious. "
The article was published along with a cheerful video that promotes the economic and climate-friendly credentials of the European Union and maintains that its remaining 27 members were "#strongertogether,quot;.
Brussels wants the message to be clear, because while Britain's departure must still inspire strong withdrawal movements in other countries, as some expected immediately after the 2016 referendum, many Europeans are disillusioned with the project of a growing union narrow.
"We have a common vision of where we want to go and a commitment to be ambitious on the defining issues of our time," said the three presidents. "That work continues as soon as the sun rises tomorrow."
Megan Specia, Elian Peltier, Jack Ewing, Matina Stevis-Gridneff and Michael Wolgelenter contributed the reports.
%MINIFYHTML9044202993385b66c913b1606f23329815%