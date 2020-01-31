Listen to the new hymn of Taylor Swift Power Only the Young

Taylor SwiftThe Netflix documentary is here, and so is its power anthem, "Only The Young."

The singer dropped the song presented in the credits of Miss americana on Friday, January 31, the same day the movie fell on the broadcast service. Since one of the main points of the documentary's plot is the political awakening of Swift, the song is meant to be a battle cry for young voters. It is Swift's attempt to embolden the Gen-Zers to continue their political activism despite the relentless flow of bad news around them.

In the lyrics, Swift addresses teenagers' fears of mass shootings that occur in their schools, apparently referring to Donald Trump like "the big and bad man with his big and bad clan,quot; and the end of the lyric video, similar to the end of "You Need To Calm Down," he urges people to register to vote and subscribe to election reminders.

It's a firmly political song, one that, like Miss americana shows: it took a lot of personal evolution on the part of the singer to be able to write.