Listen to the new hymn of Taylor Swift Power Only the Young

Taylor SwiftThe Netflix documentary is here, and so is its power anthem, "Only The Young."
The singer dropped the song presented in the credits of Miss americana on Friday, January 31, the same day the movie fell on the broadcast service. Since one of the main points of the documentary's plot is the political awakening of Swift, the song is meant to be a battle cry for young voters. It is Swift's attempt to embolden the Gen-Zers to continue their political activism despite the relentless flow of bad news around them.
In the lyrics, Swift addresses teenagers' fears of mass shootings that occur in their schools, apparently referring to Donald Trump like "the big and bad man with his big and bad clan,quot; and the end of the lyric video, similar to the end of "You Need To Calm Down," he urges people to register to vote and subscribe to election reminders.
It's a firmly political song, one that, like Miss americana shows: it took a lot of personal evolution on the part of the singer to be able to write.
At one point in the document, a 2018 conversation about Swift's political activity is shown. In it, Swift is warned by his father and several members of his team that sharing his first political support could damage his career. (He did not. He ended up promoting voter registration). But given the political state of the world (she believes she regrets not saying what she thought during the 2016 presidential elections), she can no longer worry about it.
As she says: "" I want to do this. I need to be on the right side of the story. "
"Only The Young,quot; is a continuation of that feeling.
While singing in the first verse, "It keeps me awake, the look on your face / The moment you heard the news / You are screaming inside and frozen in time / You did everything you could do / The game was manipulated, the referee was deceived / The wrong ones think they are right / This time they outnumbered you. "
"But only the young / Only the young," he continues in the choir. "Only the young, only the young / can run / can run / so run and run and run."
The second verse refers to mass shootings. While singing: "So every day now / You prepare for the sound you've only heard on TV / You go to class, scared / Wondering where the best hiding place would be / And the big bad man and his big bad clan / His hands they are stained with red / Oh, how quickly they forget. "
Netflix
When he sings about the government later in the song, "They're not going to help us / Too busy helping themselves / They're not going to change this / We have to do it ourselves / They think it's over / But it just started."
Swift tries to inspire one last time as the song closes.
"Don't say you're too tired to fight," he sings. "It's just a matter of time (You can run) / Up is the finish line (So run, run and run) / Don't say you're too tired to fight / It's just a matter of time (So run) / Up is the finish line (And run, run and run) ".
His fans are in love with the song.
As a user wrote"Who would have thought that Taylor Swift would one day write a hymn that empowered young people by spreading awareness about politics and also including sensitive issues such as mass shootings? He's trying to make the world a better place, so proud! "
Intervened other, "Only Young people capture much of what I felt after the 2016 elections, and I hope it captures that feeling of resistance in so many young people."
The Swifties have been fed today!
