Lil Yachty shoots the children hilariously for touching her Maybach

%MINIFYHTMLb9c9b2f08dbd8a468ce8286b558b8afe11% %MINIFYHTMLb9c9b2f08dbd8a468ce8286b558b8afe12%

WENN / Attachment

The video of the occurrence receives a positive response from Internet users when one talks about the rapper from Atlanta and says: "I love his personality, he is so sweet."

Up News Info –

Lil YachtyLuxury things attract so much attention that they start bothering you. The rapper recently entered Instagram Live to listen to his new music with Trippie Redd Y Earl On The Beat before being interrupted by a large number of children who gathered around his Maybach car.

Yachty began his live broadcast playing the new rhythm. However, the Atlanta rapper was arrested by a group of children. Lil Boat refused to lower the window and could be seen arguing with them a little.

One of them asked the musician for money to buy water. The rapper did not give him money easily, as he jokingly gave him some kind of brief interrogation. Finally, he gave the boy some money when he said, "I will support you all, so the next time I see them, I want them to have some water."

%MINIFYHTMLb9c9b2f08dbd8a468ce8286b558b8afe13% %MINIFYHTMLb9c9b2f08dbd8a468ce8286b558b8afe14%

However, that only made more children begin to gather around their luxury car. "There are too many … Hell, no, take your fingers off my Maybach, man," he told them. He could also be seen telling children that he drives a quarter-million-dollar car before moving away from the ambush.

<br />

The video received a positive response from Internet users when one said: "I love your personality, it's so sweet." Some people, meanwhile, were impressed by his speaking voice. "I didn't know how it sounded …" said one with the other added, "It sounds very warm."

One person found the whole situation funny and commented: "Damn, I was about to help, they came out of nowhere like cockroaches." Meanwhile, a user was more concerned about how children easily ran to other people's cars. "I don't care what anyone says that homeless people in Atlanta are always getting very close to cars," the person criticized.

<br />

Other than that, Lil Yachty is preparing for a new collaboration with Lil keed Y Lil gotit. Produced by Zaytoven, his new collaborative film entitled "A-Team" will be released on Friday, January 31. ", so he wrote on Instagram on Thursday, January 30.